POPE

Pope at Angelus: Listening to the Lord brings light into our hearts and lives

Pope Francis reflects on the day’s reading from the Gospel of John and encourages Christians to let the Word of God be their guide and their certainty.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Francis on Sunday encouraged the faithful to listen to the voice of the King of the universe who made Himself the servant of all and brought hope and light into our lives.

Speaking before the recitation of the Angelus prayer on the Solemnity of Christ the King, he reflected on the reading from the Gospel of John (Jn 18:33-37) that calls us to acknowledge Christ’s kingship with our whole lives.

The reading presents Jesus who has been handed over to Pontius Pilate to be condemned to death. The Pope notes that during their brief dialogue, “two words in particular are transformed and take on a new meaning: the words ‘king’ and ‘world’.”

Thinking as an imperial official, he explained that Pilate “wants to understand whether the man before him poses a threat, as a king to him represents an authority ruling over all his subjects.”

In response, the Pope continued, “Jesus affirms that He is a King, yes, but in a very different way!”

Jesus is King

“Jesus is a King because He is a witness: He is the one who speaks the truth,” the Holy Father said, explaining that “The royal power of Jesus, the incarnate Word, lies in His true and effective word, which transforms the world.”

“Jesus is a King because He is a witness: He is the one who speaks the truth.”

His kingdom is not of this world

But Jesus is not King of Pilate’s world, the Pope added, a world “where the strong triumph over the weak, the rich over the poor, and the violent over the meek. ”

It’s a world, he said, we unfortunately know all too well.

“Jesus is King, but His kingdom is not of this world. (…) The world of Jesus is the new and eternal one that God prepares for all by giving His life for our salvation,” the Pope said: “It is the kingdom of heaven that Christ brings to earth by pouring out grace and truth.”  Jesus frees us, forgives us, and gives us His peace and justice, the Pope explained.

Listen to the Lord

Pope Francis went on to reflect on how, although Jesus speaks to Pilate from very close, the latter remains distant as he inhabits a different world.

“Pilate”, he added, “does not open himself to the truth, even though it is before him. He will have Jesus crucified and order the inscription on the cross: The King of the Jews, but without understanding the meaning of those words.

Christ came into our world

The Pope concluded reminding us that Christ came into the world, “this very world of ours” and that “whoever belongs to the truth listens to His voice, the voice of the King of the universe who saves us.”

“Listening to the Lord brings light into our hearts and lives,” he said, encouraging Christians to ask themselves whether His Word is their guide and whether they see in Him the merciful face of God who forgives us always.

“Let us pray together with Mary, the handmaid of the Lord, as we await the Kingdom of God with hope.”

24 November 2024, 12:10

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.