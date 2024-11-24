Pope at Angelus: Listening to the Lord brings light into our hearts and lives

Pope Francis reflects on the day’s reading from the Gospel of John and encourages Christians to let the Word of God be their guide and their certainty.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Francis on Sunday encouraged the faithful to listen to the voice of the King of the universe who made Himself the servant of all and brought hope and light into our lives.

Speaking before the recitation of the Angelus prayer on the Solemnity of Christ the King, he reflected on the reading from the Gospel of John (Jn 18:33-37) that calls us to acknowledge Christ’s kingship with our whole lives.

The reading presents Jesus who has been handed over to Pontius Pilate to be condemned to death. The Pope notes that during their brief dialogue, “two words in particular are transformed and take on a new meaning: the words ‘king’ and ‘world’.”

Thinking as an imperial official, he explained that Pilate “wants to understand whether the man before him poses a threat, as a king to him represents an authority ruling over all his subjects.”

In response, the Pope continued, “Jesus affirms that He is a King, yes, but in a very different way!”

Jesus is King

“Jesus is a King because He is a witness: He is the one who speaks the truth,” the Holy Father said, explaining that “The royal power of Jesus, the incarnate Word, lies in His true and effective word, which transforms the world.”

“Jesus is a King because He is a witness: He is the one who speaks the truth.”

His kingdom is not of this world

But Jesus is not King of Pilate’s world, the Pope added, a world “where the strong triumph over the weak, the rich over the poor, and the violent over the meek. ”

It’s a world, he said, we unfortunately know all too well.

“Jesus is King, but His kingdom is not of this world. (…) The world of Jesus is the new and eternal one that God prepares for all by giving His life for our salvation,” the Pope said: “It is the kingdom of heaven that Christ brings to earth by pouring out grace and truth.” Jesus frees us, forgives us, and gives us His peace and justice, the Pope explained.

Listen to the Lord

Pope Francis went on to reflect on how, although Jesus speaks to Pilate from very close, the latter remains distant as he inhabits a different world.

“Pilate”, he added, “does not open himself to the truth, even though it is before him. He will have Jesus crucified and order the inscription on the cross: The King of the Jews, but without understanding the meaning of those words.

Christ came into our world

The Pope concluded reminding us that Christ came into the world, “this very world of ours” and that “whoever belongs to the truth listens to His voice, the voice of the King of the universe who saves us.”

“Listening to the Lord brings light into our hearts and lives,” he said, encouraging Christians to ask themselves whether His Word is their guide and whether they see in Him the merciful face of God who forgives us always.

“Let us pray together with Mary, the handmaid of the Lord, as we await the Kingdom of God with hope.”