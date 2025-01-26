Search

POPE

Pope at Angelus: Jubilee an opportunity to renew our encounter with Christ

At the Angelus on the Sunday of the Word of God, Pope Francis reflects on how this Jubilee Year is an opportunity for Christians to acknowledge our need for salvation and renew our encounter with Christ.

By Linda Bordoni

Addressing the faithful ahead of the recitation of the Angelus prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel passage from Luke that recounts Jesus’ visit to the synagogue in Nazareth.

He pointed to the moment when Jesus declared Himself the fulfilment of the prophecy of Isaiah, a declaration that surprised and challenged His listeners.

The Pope explained that this moment presented Jesus’ fellow townspeople with a decisive question: “Is He only the carpenter's son who arrogates to Himself a role that does not belong to Him, or is He truly the Messiah, sent by God to save the people from sin and all evil?”

Imagine the shock and bewilderment of the people of Nazareth, he added, “They thought they knew Him too well and this, instead of facilitating the opening of their minds and hearts, prevented them from doing so, like a veil obscuring the light.”

A timeless challenge

Even today, the Pope said, this Gospel passage invites believers to confront their own understanding of Jesus.

“This event also happens for us today,” he said, noting that we too can fall into the trap of thinking we already know Jesus.

“We have grown up with Him, in school, in the parish, in catechism, in a country with a Catholic culture... And so for us too, he is a Person who is close—'too' close,” he said.

The Pope encouraged Christians to ask themselves whether they truly recognize Jesus as the Son of God and Saviour.

“Do we sense the unique authority with which Jesus of Nazareth speaks?” he asked. “Do we recognize that He is the bearer of a proclamation of salvation that no one else can give us?”

Thus, the Pope invited us all to reflect on our need for salvation and explained that only when we acknowledge this can this year be a Year of Grace.

Turning to Mary

The Holy Father concluded by encouraging the faithful to seek guidance from Mary, the Mother of God.

“Let us turn confidently to Mary, Mother of God and our Mother, to help us recognize Jesus,” he said.

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.