Pope prays for end of violence in Myanmar and sincere dialogue for peace

During Sunday's Angelus Pope Francis prays for war-torn countries, recalling the suffering of the people of Myanmar, “especially the most vulnerable: children, the elderly, the sick, refugees including the Rohingya.” He askes everyone to also remember Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, and Sudan.

By Francesca Sabatinelli

At the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis recalled how dialogue and inclusiveness are necessary steps to achieve peace. He invited the faithful gathered in the Square once again to remember those who suffer from the consequences of conflicts. He mentioned in particular the one tearing Myanmar apart, a nation that tomorrow on 25 November will commemorate the anniversary of the first university student strike in 1920.

“Tomorrow, Myanmar celebrates a national holiday in memory of the first student protest that set the country on the road to independence, and in the prospect of a peaceful and democratic period that still struggles to come to fruition today. I express my sympathy for the entire population of Myanmar, especially for those suffering from the ongoing fighting, especially the most vulnerable: children, the elderly, the sick, refugees, including the Rohingya. To all the parties involved I make a heartfelt appeal for them to lay down their arms, to begin a sincere, inclusive dialogue capable of ensuring lasting peace.”

Pope Francis asked everyone to continue to pray ardently for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon and Sudan.