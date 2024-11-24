Pope prays for end of violence in Myanmar and sincere dialogue for peace
During Sunday's Angelus Pope Francis prays for war-torn countries, recalling the suffering of the people of Myanmar, “especially the most vulnerable: children, the elderly, the sick, refugees including the Rohingya.” He askes everyone to also remember Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, and Sudan.
By Francesca Sabatinelli
At the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis recalled how dialogue and inclusiveness are necessary steps to achieve peace. He invited the faithful gathered in the Square once again to remember those who suffer from the consequences of conflicts. He mentioned in particular the one tearing Myanmar apart, a nation that tomorrow on 25 November will commemorate the anniversary of the first university student strike in 1920.
Pope Francis asked everyone to continue to pray ardently for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon and Sudan.
24 November 2024, 12:56