Pope to young people: Have courage to bear witness to hope!

Pope Francis greets delegations of young people from Portugal and South Korea in Rome for Sunday's 39th World Youth Day on the Solemnity of Christ the King as the WYD symbols, the Cross and the icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani, are passed from the Portuguese to the Koreans who will host the next world youth gathering in Seoul in 2027.

By Vatican News

At the conclusion of the Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica for the Solemnity of Christ the King, Pope Francis greeted young people present from around the world, in particular the delegation from Portugal which hosted the most recent World Youth Day gathering in 2023, and the South Korean delegation which will host the next gathering in Seoul 2027.

The World Youth Day Cross handed over from the Portuguese to the South Korean youth

The Pope recalled the World Youth Day symbols - the Cross and the icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani - that the Portuguese youth are now handing over to the Korean youth and how they were entrusted to them by Saint John Paul II so that they could take them around the world. The Pope encouraged the Korean youth, reminding them that by carrying the Cross in Asia they proclaim the love of Christ for all.

“Have courage! Have the courage to bear witness to the hope that we need more than ever today. There, where these symbols will pass, may the certainty of God's invincible love and fraternity between peoples grow. And for all the young victims of conflicts and wars, may the Cross of the Lord and the icon of Mary Most Holy be of support and consolation.”

During the midday Angelus that followed the Mass, the Pope had on either side of him two Korean youth who will take the Cross to Korea in preparation for the 2027 World Youth Day there. The Pope asked everyone in the Square to give them and their delegation a round of applause as well as to the Portuguese young people and delegation who handed over the Cross that featured in the 2023 WYD in Lisbon.

Pope Francis during the Angelus accompanied by two Korean young people

The Pope also noted that on this Sunday of the Solemnity of Christ the King the 39th World Youth Day is being celebrated in the particular Churches, with this year's theme: “Those who hope in the Lord will run and not be weary” (cf. Is 40:31).

He also shared news he had given recently that on 27 April 2025, during the Jubilee of Teenagers, he will proclaim Blessed Carlo Acutis a Saint. He also added that as the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has informed him that the process for the cause of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati is coming to a positive conclusion, he also plans to canonise him on 3 August 2025 during the Jubilee of Youth, following his consultation with the Cardinals. He asked everyone to give a round of applause for the new saints.