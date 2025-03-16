Search

POPE

Pope from Gemelli: Praise God, Who never abandons us

In his Angelus reflection, Pope Francis contemplates the period of trial he is experiencing, and highlights the “shining signs of hope” that illuminate hospitals and places of care.

By Christopher Wells

In the mystery of the Transfiguration, “Jesus immerses Himself in prayer and becomes radiant with light,” Pope Francis said in remarks prepared for the weekly Angelus. He explained, “In this way, [Jesus] shows the disciples what is hidden behind the gestures He performs in their midst: the light of His infinite.”

This thought prompts the Holy Father to reflect on the “period of trial” he, along with so many others who are sick, are undergoing at this time. “Our bodies are weak, but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being shining signs of hope for one another in faith.”

Reflecting a ray of God's love

Pope Francis emphasised the “light” that shines in hospitals and places of care, the love that “illuminates” all the places where “the humblest services are performed,” and he invited everyone to join him “in praising the Lord, Who never abandons us and who, in times of sorrow, places people beside us who reflect a ray of His love.”

He thanked all those who are praying for him, especially the many children, including some who have come to Gemelli to show their closeness. “The Pope loves you,” Pope Francis said, “and is always looking forward to meeting you.”

Prayers for peace and for the Church

As usual, the Pope ended his Angelus reflection with prayers, first for peace throughout the world, especially in “countries wounded by war: tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.” Finally, he called for prayers for the Church, as it continues the implementation phase of the synodal journey.

16 March 2025, 11:59

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.