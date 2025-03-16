Pope from Gemelli: Praise God, Who never abandons us

In his Angelus reflection, Pope Francis contemplates the period of trial he is experiencing, and highlights the “shining signs of hope” that illuminate hospitals and places of care.

By Christopher Wells

In the mystery of the Transfiguration, “Jesus immerses Himself in prayer and becomes radiant with light,” Pope Francis said in remarks prepared for the weekly Angelus. He explained, “In this way, [Jesus] shows the disciples what is hidden behind the gestures He performs in their midst: the light of His infinite.”

This thought prompts the Holy Father to reflect on the “period of trial” he, along with so many others who are sick, are undergoing at this time. “Our bodies are weak, but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being shining signs of hope for one another in faith.”

Reflecting a ray of God's love

Pope Francis emphasised the “light” that shines in hospitals and places of care, the love that “illuminates” all the places where “the humblest services are performed,” and he invited everyone to join him “in praising the Lord, Who never abandons us and who, in times of sorrow, places people beside us who reflect a ray of His love.”

He thanked all those who are praying for him, especially the many children, including some who have come to Gemelli to show their closeness. “The Pope loves you,” Pope Francis said, “and is always looking forward to meeting you.”

Prayers for peace and for the Church

As usual, the Pope ended his Angelus reflection with prayers, first for peace throughout the world, especially in “countries wounded by war: tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.” Finally, he called for prayers for the Church, as it continues the implementation phase of the synodal journey.