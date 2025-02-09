Pope Francis prays for peace in conflict zones around the world

Pope Francis at the conclusion of the Jubilee Mass for the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

At the conclusion of Sunday's Jubilee Mass, Pope Francis recalled how those in military service can be "agents of security and freedom of peoples" in contributing to the establishment of peace. He prayed for peace in the conflict zones of Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, Kivu (DRC) and Sudan.

At the conclusion of the Jubilee Mass for the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel, presided over by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square, the Pope quoted from the Pastoral Constitution, "Gaudium et spes," and the importance of contributing to the establishment of peace.

He first warmly greeted all those present for this Jubilee celebration, including the military chaplains for their pastoral service. And he extended his greetings to those in military service throughout the world.

Recalling the Second Vatican Council constitution, "Gaudium et spes," the Pope encouraged them saying, "those who devote themselves to the military service of their country should regard themselves as the agents of security and freedom of peoples." He noted that armed service "is to be exercised only in self-defence, never to impose domination over other nations, always observing international conventions on conflict and, first and foremost, with sacred respect for life and creation."

In conclusion, the Pope asked everyone to pray for peace in "tormented" Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and throughout the Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu (Democratic Republic of Congo), and Sudan. He prayed that "weapons be silent everywhere" and "the cry of people who are asking for peace be heard!"

“We entrust our prayers to the intercession of the Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace.”