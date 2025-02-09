Search

Pope Francis at the conclusion of the Jubilee Mass for the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel Pope Francis at the conclusion of the Jubilee Mass for the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel  (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)
Pope Francis prays for peace in conflict zones around the world

At the conclusion of Sunday's Jubilee Mass, Pope Francis recalled how those in military service can be "agents of security and freedom of peoples" in contributing to the establishment of peace. He prayed for peace in the conflict zones of Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, Kivu (DRC) and Sudan.

At the conclusion of the Jubilee Mass for the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel, presided over by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square, the Pope quoted from the Pastoral Constitution, "Gaudium et spes," and the importance of contributing to the establishment of peace. 

He first warmly greeted all those present for this Jubilee celebration, including the military chaplains for their pastoral service. And he extended his greetings to those in military service throughout the world.

Recalling the Second Vatican Council constitution, "Gaudium et spes," the Pope encouraged them saying, "those who devote themselves to the military service of their country should regard themselves as the agents of security and freedom of peoples." He noted that armed service "is to be exercised only in self-defence, never to impose domination over other nations, always observing international conventions on conflict and, first and foremost, with sacred respect for life and creation."

In conclusion, the Pope asked everyone to pray for peace in "tormented" Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and throughout the Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu (Democratic Republic of Congo), and Sudan. He prayed that "weapons be silent everywhere" and "the cry of people who are asking for peace be heard!"

“We entrust our prayers to the intercession of the Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace.”

09 February 2025, 12:44

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.