Pope: May we seek and recognize Jesus like the Shepherds and Magi

During the Angelus on the Solemnity of the Epiphany, Pope Francis invites us to look at how we welcome Jesus in our own lives. He exhorts us to pray so that "imitating the shepherds and the Magi, we are able to recognize Jesus close by, in the poor, in the Eucharist, in the abandoned, in our brother, in our sister."

By Thaddeus Jones

Reflecting on the Gospel reading for the Solemnity of the Epiphany marked on Monday 6 January, Pope Francis looked at how distance and closeness come into play in the narrative. A short while earlier the Pope had just presided over the morning Epiphany Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica before appearing at the window of the Apostolic Palace to lead the midday Angelus prayer.

The Pope described how closeness marked the attitude of those who welcomed the birth of Jesus, like the Shepherds who rushed to see Him or the Magi travelling from afar. On the other hand, distance characterized those living in Jerusalem who, although aware of the details concerning the Messiah, did not seek Him out even though they were physically closer to Him.

“Let us ask the Virgin Mary to help us so that, imitating the shepherds and the Magi, we are able to recognize Jesus close by, in the poor, in the Eucharist, in the abandoned, in our brother, in our sister.”

The Magi from afar

The Pope recalled "while these wise men from far away come to find Jesus, those who were close by do not take one step towards the grotto in Bethlehem," pointing out the great expenses they would have incurred in their travels, the time they put aside for it, and the many risks and uncertainties they would have faced in those days.

“And yet they overcome every difficulty to get to see the King Messiah, because they know that something unique is happening in the history of humanity, and they do not want to miss the event. They had inspiration within, and they followed it.”

In contrast, those who "should be the happiest" because they are close to the Messiah remain "still" and "do not move from their 'desks' as they are would appear to be content with what they have and do not consider it worthwhile to leave Jerusalem on such a quest.

Where are we?

The Pope said these attitudes also regard our own lives and he suggested we ask ourselves to which group we belong. Are we more like the Shepherds and the Magi who seek out, visit, and recognize Jesus? Or, are our hearts closed and insensitive to His presence among us, also in our brothers and sisters? In conclusion, he recalled the Lord's words that regard us all, “in truth I say to you, all that you have done for the least of your brothers, you have done it for me”.

Present in Saint Peter's Square for the Angelus were Italian pilgrims taking part in the 38th historical procession ‘Viva la Befana’, this year dedicated to the Italian city of Amelia, adding color, costumes, and a festive atmosphere to the celebration of Epiphany.