Children participate in the Pope's Angelus prayer Children participate in the Pope's Angelus prayer  (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)
POPE

Pope encourages children to be missionaries in prayer

On World Missionary Childhood Day, Pope Francis invites children to pray and show solidarity with others as part of their Christian mission.

By Devin Watkins

Speaking at the Angelus on the Solemnity of the Epiphany on Monday, Pope Francis recalled World Missionary Childhood Day, a tradition which Pope Pius XII instituted in 1950.

This year’s edition bears the theme: “Go and invite everyone to the Banquet!”

The Pope invited all children to try to pray and show solidarity “to their peers from other continents.”

The annual World Missionary Childhood Day seeks to recognize the contribution children can make to preaching the Christian message in their own way to others.

Eastern Christmas wishes

At the Angelus, the Pope also recalled that Eastern Christians will celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar.

“I assure my prayers for those who suffer due to ongoing conflicts,” he said. “May Jesus, Prince of Peace, bring peace and serenity to all.”

He then invited everyone to continue praying for “martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, all countries at war, and Myanmar.”

Topics
06 January 2025, 12:49

