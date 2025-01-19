Pope expresses appreciation for Gaza ceasefire agreement, Cuba prisoner releases

During his weekly Angelus address this Sunday, Pope Francis expresses his gratitude for the Gaza ceasefire agreement, as he calls for it to be respected and for aid to enter Gaza. He also applauds Cuba's recent announcement to release prisoners in the spirit of the Jubilee Year and remembers the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Francis expressed his thanks for gratitude for the Gaza ceasefire which went into effect today as well as for Cuba's recent announcement to release prisoners.

The Pope's remarks came during his Sunday Angelus address, following the recitation of the midday prayer as he addressed the thousands of pilgrims in the Square and following from afar.

Need to respect agreement and facilitate aid arriving in Gaza

Turning first to the Gaza ceasefire agreement , the Pope expressed his heartfelt thanks to the mediators and all those involved who worked to make it possible.

Pope Francis expressed his hope that "what has been agreed will be respected immediately by the parties" and that all the hostages will finally be able to return home, and embrace again their loved ones. "I pray a lot for them and their families," he said.

Moreover, the Pope prayed that the "so-urgently-needed" humanitarian aid will be able to arrive in Gaza as soon as possible in large quantities, and reiterated the Holy See's stance on working toward an eventual 'Two-State' solution.

Both the Israelis and the Palestinians, Pope Francis insisted, need clear signs of hope: "I trust that the political authorities of both of them, with the help of the international community, may reach the right solution for the two States."



"May everyone be able to say," he appealed, "yes to dialogue, yes to reconciliation, yes to peace," as he called on all faithful to pray for the achievement of these three elements.

Cuba, 'concrete' hope

The Pope next expressed his delight for Cuba's announcement this week, stating it will release from prison 553 people “convicted of various crimes.” The decision was communicated to Pope Francis earlier this month in a letter from Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel, who indicated that the release of prisoners was made “in the spirit of the Ordinary Jubilee of 2025.”

"This," Pope Francis stressed, "is a gesture of great hope that embodies one of the intentions of this Jubilee Year."

"I hope," the Holy Father continued, "that in the coming months, we will continue to undertake initiatives of this type, which instil confidence in the journey of people and populations."

In his Bull of Indiction for the Jubilee Year, Pope Francis proposed that “governments undertake initiatives aimed at restoring hope; forms of amnesty or pardon meant to help individuals regain confidence in themselves and in society; and programmes of reintegration in the community, including a concrete commitment to respect for law.”

Finally, the Holy Father turned his attention to the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, 18-25 January, before wishing those gathered a good lunch and good Sunday

"In these days of prayer for Christian unity," Pope Francis insisted, "let us not cease to invoke from God the precious gift of full communion between all the Lord’s disciples."

"Let us pray, he said, "always for tormented Ukraine, for Palestine, Israel, Myanmar and all the populations who are suffering because of war."

