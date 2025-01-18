Gaza ceasefire set to begin on Sunday

The Israeli cabinet has given final approval to the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, which is set to begin on Sunday.

By Nathan Morley

The Israeli cabinet has given final approval to the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas.

The decision came after seven hours of discussions in Jerusalem. Now approved, the Gaza agreement is expected to take effect on Sunday at 12.15 local time.

According to media reports, a total of 24 ministers voted in favor of the agreement and eight against.

The Israeli army will withdraw from the area in stages, but a security zone will remain between Israel and Gaza.

Three Israeli hostages – all female - held in Gaza and 95 Palestinian prisoners are scheduled to be released on Sunday in the first phase.

The first phase of the agreement will last for 42 days. During this period, 33 Israeli hostages will be released.

However, the agreement will begin a massive relief and reconstruction operation in Gaza. Israel will allow 600 truckloads of aid into Gaza per day.

On the ground, Egyptian authorities are ramping up aid delivery efforts in preparation for the reopening of the Rafah crossing, the only artery linking the Gaza Strip with Egypt.

Hundreds of truck drivers are awaiting the signal to deliver much-needed aid. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the European Union is currently in discussions to redeploy a mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. She also confirmed that the EU would support Gaza through humanitarian aid, rebuilding, and recovery efforts.

Amid all this, the World Health Organization says more countries must receive additional wounded Palestinians for specialized treatment. More than 11,000 people are awaiting medical evacuation abroad.

Listen to the report: