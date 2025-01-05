Search

POPE

Pope at Angelus: Imitate the God of love, be messengers of hope

At the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis says Christmas reminds us God always find ways to reach everyone, wherever they are, “opening windows of light even in the darkest nights of humanity.”

By Christopher Wells

Sunday’s Gospel “reminds us how powerful is God’s love, which is not overcome by anything, and which continues to shine and illuminate our path, despite obstacles and rejections.”

Jesus’ Incarnation, he said, shows Him overcoming walls and divisions, confronting closed minds and hearts, sharing the humble life of Mary and Joseph despite the many hardships they face.

God never stops reaching out to us

In the face of the challenges we see in this world, “God never stops,” the Pope said, but “finds a thousand ways to reach each and every one of us, wherever we are… opening even in the darkest nights of humanity windows of light that the darkness obscures.”

In a world in desperate need of light, hope, and peace, human beings create difficult situations from which it seems impossible to escape; but, the Pope said, the Scripture shows that it is not so. Instead, we are called “to imitate the God of love, opening up glimmers of light wherever we can, with whomever we meet, in any context.”

Taking the first step

Today, the Pope said, the Lord's invitation is "not to be afraid of taking the first step." This takes courage, adding that we are called to throw open "bright windows of proximity to those who are suffering, of forgiveness, of compassion and reconciliation… to make the journey clearer, safer and possible for all.”

This call is particular clear during the Jubilee, which urges us to be messengers of hope. This, Pope Francis said, “is the way of salvation.”

How can I open a window of light

Concluding his remarks, Pope Francis invited everyone to ask themselves, “How can I open a window of light in my environment and in my relationships? Where can I be a glimmer of light that let’s God’s love pass through?”

And he prayed that Mary, "the star that leads us to Jesus" might help us "to be shinging witnesses of the Father's love for everyone."

Appeals for peace

Following the Angelus, Pope Francis renewed once again his appeals for peace throughout the world.

"Let us continue to pray for peace in Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Myanmar, in Sudan," the Holy Father pleaded. "May the international community act with determination to ensure that humanitarian law is respected in conflicts."

“No more striking civilians! No more striking schools or hospitals! No more striking workplaces!”

And he repeated once again, "War is always a defeat, always!"

 

Topics
05 January 2025, 12:08

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.