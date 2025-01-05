Pope at Angelus: Imitate the God of love, be messengers of hope

At the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis says Christmas reminds us God always find ways to reach everyone, wherever they are, “opening windows of light even in the darkest nights of humanity.”

By Christopher Wells

Sunday’s Gospel “reminds us how powerful is God’s love, which is not overcome by anything, and which continues to shine and illuminate our path, despite obstacles and rejections.”

Jesus’ Incarnation, he said, shows Him overcoming walls and divisions, confronting closed minds and hearts, sharing the humble life of Mary and Joseph despite the many hardships they face.

God never stops reaching out to us

In the face of the challenges we see in this world, “God never stops,” the Pope said , but “finds a thousand ways to reach each and every one of us, wherever we are… opening even in the darkest nights of humanity windows of light that the darkness obscures.”

In a world in desperate need of light, hope, and peace, human beings create difficult situations from which it seems impossible to escape; but, the Pope said, the Scripture shows that it is not so. Instead, we are called “to imitate the God of love, opening up glimmers of light wherever we can, with whomever we meet, in any context.”

Taking the first step

Today, the Pope said, the Lord's invitation is "not to be afraid of taking the first step." This takes courage, adding that we are called to throw open "bright windows of proximity to those who are suffering, of forgiveness, of compassion and reconciliation… to make the journey clearer, safer and possible for all.”

This call is particular clear during the Jubilee, which urges us to be messengers of hope. This, Pope Francis said, “is the way of salvation.”

How can I open a window of light

Concluding his remarks, Pope Francis invited everyone to ask themselves, “How can I open a window of light in my environment and in my relationships? Where can I be a glimmer of light that let’s God’s love pass through?”

And he prayed that Mary, "the star that leads us to Jesus" might help us "to be shinging witnesses of the Father's love for everyone."

Appeals for peace

Following the Angelus, Pope Francis renewed once again his appeals for peace throughout the world.

"Let us continue to pray for peace in Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Myanmar, in Sudan," the Holy Father pleaded. "May the international community act with determination to ensure that humanitarian law is respected in conflicts."

“No more striking civilians! No more striking schools or hospitals! No more striking workplaces!”

And he repeated once again, "War is always a defeat, always!"