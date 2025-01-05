Pope calls on international community to ensure respect for humanitarian law

A raid on the Gaza Strip (AFP or licensors)

Following the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis calls for prayers for peace in conflict zones around the world, and appeals to the international community to ensure respect for humanitarian law.

By Christopher Wells

“No more striking civilians! No more striking schools or hospitals! No more striking workplaces!”



Pope Francis on Sunday issued a strong plea for an end to attacks on civilians during the Angelus on the first Sunday of 2025, and urged the international community to act “with firmness to ensure that humanitarian law is respected.”



The Holy Father also appealed for continued prayers for peace throughout the world, calling particular attention to Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Myanmar, and Sudan.

Read also 05/01/2025 Pope at Angelus: Imitate the God of love, be messengers of hope At the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis says Christmas reminds us God always find ways to reach everyone, wherever they are, “opening windows of light even in the darkest nights of ...

Previous appeals

Already at the Angelus of 27 October 2024, recalling the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, Pope Francis had called for respect for the life and dignity of peoples, and “the integrity of civil structures and places of worship, in observance of international humanitarian law.”

“It’s said,” he said, “to see how in war, in some places, hospitals and schools are being destroyed.”



Aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a civilian building in Ukraine

War is always a defeat

Pope Francis concluded his remarks this Sunday with a reminder that war never brings victory.

“Let us not forget,” he said, “that war is always a defeat, always!”

Some of the millions of people displaced by the civil war in Sudan