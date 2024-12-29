Pope at Angelus: Families, sit around the table and talk

On the Feast of the Holy Family, Pope Francis invites families to spend quality time regularly together, and suggests something as simple as sitting together at the dinner table and conversing openly and meaningfully with one another.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Francis has reminded families to spend quality time together and suggested that sitting around the dinner table, conversing, and not looking at cell phones, is a great way to do so.

The Holy Father's exhortation fell on the Feast of the Holy Family, this Sunday after Christmas, as he addressed the faithful in St. Peter's Square during his Angelus address.

Recalling the day's celebration, the Pope remembered that the day's Gospel recounts when Jesus, at the age of twelve, at the end of the annual pilgrimage to Jerusalem, went missing from Mary and Joseph, who found Him in the Temple conversing.

"It is the experience of a family that alternates between calm moments and dramatic ones," he observed, adding that it appears "to be the story of a family crisis of our times, of a difficult teenager and two parents who are unable to understand Him."

Dialogue, the most important element for a family

The Holy Father urged those before him to take a moment to pause and "look at this family."

"Do you know why the Family of Nazareth is a model? Because it is a family that converses, that talks. Dialogue is the most important element for a family! A family that does not communicate cannot be a happy family."

In his remarks, the Holy Father spoke about the Holy Family's beautiful example for all families.

Mealtime matters

The Gospel, as the Pope noted, states that Mary and Joseph “did not grasp what He told them,” highlighting that "in a family, listening is more vital than understanding."

Noting that listening gives importance to the other and recognizing his or her right to exist and think autonomously, the Pope insisted, "Children need this."

"Mealtimes," Pope Francis said, "are a special moment for dialogue in the family. It is good to stay together around the table and to speak. This can solve many problems, and above all unite the generations..."

In a special way, he told all families to carve out moments of meaningful family time, crossing across generations, by a gesture as old as time and as simple, as meeting at meals, together.

Never closed in on ourselves

Pope Francis underscored the need for all family members to speak openly with one another and listen. He noted that the Blessed Mother offers us a flawless example of making the effort to really listen to her Son.

"Never remain closed in on yourself or, even worse," Pope Francis admonished, "with your head turned to your mobile phone." "Talk, listen to each other," he insisted, saying, "This is the dialogue that is good for you and that makes you grow!"

Underscoring that the Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph is holy, Pope Francis comforted everyday families by reminding them how even Jesus' parents did not always understand Him, and called on them to reflect on this and how it happens often in our families.

Asking for the gift of listening

When it happens, the Pope said we ought to ask ourselves some questions.

"Have we listened to each other? Do we confront problems by listening to each other or do we close up in silence, resentment and pride?" finally, "Do we take a little time to converse?"

Bearing all this in mind, the Pope said, that "what we can learn from the Holy Family today is mutual listening."

Pope Francis concluded by inviting the faithful to join him in entrusting ourselves to the Virgin Mary and asking for our families the gift of listening.