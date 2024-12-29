Pope prays for all families afflicted by conflict and grief

Sudanese displaced by war and facing famine line up to register for aid at a camp for IDPs (AFP or licensors)

Pope Francis asks for prayers for the victims and survivors of a plane crash in South Korea and expresses closeness to families worldwide suffering the consequences of war.

By Linda Bordoni

Addressing the faithful on the Feast of the Holy Family, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the many families across the world who are mourning and who are affected by conflict.

Speaking after the Angelus prayer, the Pope extended a special greeting to families present in St. Peter’s Square and who are connected through the media, and he said his “thoughts go to the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic air accident.”

At least 177 people died on Sunday morning as their plane crashed while landing at an airport in South Korea.

“I join in prayer for the survivors and for those who lost their lives,” the Pope said.

Appeao for prayers for families suffering from wars

And again, Pope Francis raised his voice asking for closeness and prayers for all people affected by conflict:

“Let us also pray for families suffering due to wars: in war-torn Ukraine, in Palestine, in Israel, in Myanmar, in Sudan, and in North Kivu. Let us pray for all these families affected by conflict,” he said.