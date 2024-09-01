Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Pope Francis greets the crowds in St. Peter's Square at the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus Pope Francis greets the crowds in St. Peter's Square at the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus  (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)
POPE

Pope: We are called to live our faith consistently in prayer and practice

Before leading the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis reflects on the Sunday Gospel and reminds us that our relationship with God goes beyond outward gestures and calls on us to cultivate interior attitudes of charity, love and tenderness.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis recounted how in today's Gospel, Jesus speaks about purity and impurity in response to the accusation by some scribes and pharisees that He allowed his disciples to have food without performing the purity ritual of the washing of hands. The Lord then spoke about the importance of purity, but not linked to external rituals, but first and foremost about inner disposition. The Pope explained how Jesus points out the contradiction of external purifying gestures, like the washing of one's hands several times, if the person still harbours in the heart evil thoughts, such as greed, envy, pride, deceit, theft or slander. 

“Jesus draws attention to beware of ritualism, which does not make one grow in goodness; on the contrary, at times this ritualism can lead one to neglect, or even justify, in oneself and in others, choices and attitudes contrary to charity, which wound the soul and close the heart.”

The Pope emphasised how important his concept is for all of us, saying we cannot attend Mass and then engage in mercilous gossip or lack in charity about everthing and everyone. He said "gossip ruins the heart" and soul and must not be permitted. He said it is the same if we go to worship and show piety in our prayers, but then return home and treat family with coldness or detachment, or neglect our elderly parents who need our help and company.

The Pope termed this a "double life" that we cannot allow. External purity without good and merciful disposition towards others does not work, he emphasised, as it "reduces one's relationship with God to outward gestures, and inside one remains impermeable to the purifying action of His grace" by lacking in love in thoughts, words and deed.

“We are made for purity of life, for tenderness, for love.”

The Pope then suggested we look at our own lives and how consistently we live our faith - if with the same spirit in Church and outside. Is what I think, say, and do reflective of the same spirit, one where I strive to "make concrete in my closeness and respect for my brothers and sisters what I say in prayer," the Pope asked. 

“May Mary, most pure Mother, help us to make of our lives, in heartfelt and practised love, a worship pleasing to God.”

 

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
01 September 2024, 12:38

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Latest Angelus / Regina Coeli

Read all >

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.