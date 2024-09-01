Pope prays for victims of terror attack in Burkina Faso and for peace, worldwide

Pope Francis condemns violence in Burkina Faso and the Middle East, urges environmental action, and seeks prayers for his upcoming trip to Asia, before celebrating the beatification of a Slovak martyr.

By Francesca Merlo

Addressing the faithful gathered in St Peter's Square for his Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis turned his thoughts and prayers to various parts of the world suffering wars and other forms of violence, as well as to the new beatification of a Slovak martyr.

Condemnation of violence in Burkina Faso

Pope Francis began by expressing deep sorrow over a recent terrorist attack in the town of Barsalogho, in Burkina Faso, where hundreds of people were killed and many others injured. In extending his condolences to the families of the victims, the Pope said, "I condemn these horrific acts against human life and stand in solidarity with the people of Burkina Faso."

Burkina Faso has seen a rise in extremist violence in recent years with attacks by terrorist groups causing fear and devastation. The August 24 incident is part of a broader conflict that has destabilised the region, creating disastrous humanitarian challenges.

Prayers for Brazil victims

Pope Francis then offered his prayers for those affected by a tragic accident at the Sanctuary of Nossa Señora da Conceição in Recife, Brazil. On Saturday, as people were gathered at the site to receive food baskets, the church's roof collapsed killing at least two people and injuring dozens more. "May the Lord comfort the injured and their families during this difficult time," Pope Francis said.

Solidarity with the people of Ukraine

Then, as has become customary for Pope Francis to do, he reiterated his concern for the people of Ukraine, who continue to suffer under Russian shelling. Speaking specifically of the damage caused to infrastructure, the Pope highlighted the humanitarian consequences, as "in addition to causing deaths and injuries, the attacks on energy infrastructure have left over a million people without basic necessities like electricity and water".

Appeal for peace in the Holy Land

Addressing, then, the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, Pope Francis, once again, called for immediate action to prevent further violence and the spreading of the conflict across the region.

“Once again, I turn my thoughts with concern to the conflict in Palestine and Israel, which risks spreading to other Palestinian cities. I appeal for negotiations not to stop, for an immediate ceasefire, for hostages to be released, and for aid to be provided to the people in Gaza, where many diseases, including polio, are also spreading", he urged, before imploring, "May there be peace in the Holy Land, may there be peace in Jerusalem!”

World Day of Prayer for Creation

Turning then to note that 1 September marks the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, Pope Francis highlighted the urgent need for collective action to protect the environment.

“Today we celebrate the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. I hope for a concrete commitment from everyone—institutions, associations, families, and every individual—to our common home. The cry of the wounded Earth is becoming more and more alarming and calls for decisive and urgent action,” stressed the Pope.

Beatification of Ján Havlík

Pope Francis then celebrated the beatification of Ján Havlík, a seminarian martyred during the communist regime in Czechoslovakia. "This young man, killed for his faith in 1965, stands as an example for all who continue to face persecution," the Pope said, noting the importance of this beatification, as it highlights the trials faced by religious individuals under oppressive regimes.

Prayers for Pope Francis' 45th Apostolic Journey

Finally, Pope Francis mentioned his upcoming 45th Aspoltolic Journey, which will see him travelling to Indonesia, Singapore, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste from 2-13 September. On this occasion, the Holy Father asked for prayers for its success, inviting everyone to "please pray that this journey will bear fruit".