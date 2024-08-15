Pope on Assumption: The Blessed Mother leads us toward eternal life

During his Angelus address on the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis reminds the faithful that the Blessed Mother should never be confused for a motionless statue, but rather always recognized as our hardworking companion, preceding us joyfully on our quest toward Heaven with the Lord.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Mary, our Mother, leads us, joyfully, toward Her Son...

Pope Francis gave this reassurance during his Angelus address on the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Monday.

As the Church observes the Solemnity on 15 August, the Holy Father remembered that today's Gospel offers us the dialogue between her and her cousin Elizabeth, urging the faithful to sense Mary's constant accompaniment throughout their lives.

"We should not imagine Mary as a motionless wax statue," he admonished, saying that instead, "in her, we can see a "sister... with worn-out sandals... and with so much fatigue" before she would later conclude her journey "in the glory of Heaven."

In this way, he reiterated, the Holy Virgin is the one who precedes us on the path, reminding all of us that our life is also a continuous journey towards final union with the Lord.

Pope Francis concluded before the midday prayer by reassuring all faithful that Mary is at our side, and inviting them to pray to her to lead us toward our encounter with the Lord.

Assumption of the Blessed Mother