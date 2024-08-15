Pope Francis decries grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza, appeals for ceasefire

During the Angelus on the Solemnity of the Assumption, Pope Francis entrusts the worry and sorrow of people suffering due to conflict and war to Mary Queen of Peace. He recalls the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza and remembers all the peoples of the Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan and Myanmar.

By Vatican News

Following the recitation of the Angelus prayer on the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the suffering in so many parts of the world due to conflicts and wars. He recalled the peoples of Ukraine, the Middle East, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, and Myanmar. And he prayed that "Mary Queen of Peace, whom we contemplate today in the glory of Paradise," may "obtain for all consolation and a future of serenity and harmony."



Grave humanitarian situation in Gaza



The Pope prayed in particular for the suffering people of Gaza where the humanitarian crisis has reached catastrophic levels. He appealed for "a ceasefire on all fronts, for the release of hostages, and for aid to the exhausted population." He also encouraged every effort to avoid any escalation in the conflict and that "paths of negotiation" be pursued so this tragedy can be stopped. He punctuated his remarks again, reminding all that war always marks a defeat.

“I continue to follow with concern the very serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, and I call once again for a ceasefire on all fronts, for the release of hostages, and for aid to the exhausted population. I encourage everyone to make every effort to ensure that the conflict does not escalate and to pursue paths of negotiation so that this tragedy ends soon! Let us not forget: war is a defeat.”

Praying for the gift of peace



On the Solemnity of the Assumption, the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton, celebrated Mass at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, and echoed the Pope's appeals for an end to the conflict. His homily reflected the tragic circumstances the land has been endured for the past ten months and he entrusted to the Blessed Mother on her Solemnity the ardent desire for peace and for "a humanity finally reconciled."

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, invited everyone to pray earnestly for reconciliation and peace on today's Feast, also in view of the Gaza ceasefire negotiations taking place in Doha on this day.

Gaza death toll over 40 thousand



Gaza's health ministry reported on Thursday that the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed over 40 thousand Palestinians and wounded over 92,400 since the 7 October attack by Hamas in Israel that killed 1,200 people and with the taking of 251 hostages.

Aid agencies have estimated up to 21 thousand children are missing and may be trapped beneath rubble or buried in unmarked graves.