Pope at Angelus: Seek and remain in the Lord for fullness of life

In his reflections for the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis encourages us to be like the first disciples by seeking the Lord and always remaining with Him for the fullness of life that brings eternal joy.

By Vatican News

Recalling the Sunday Gospel when Saint Peter confirms the faith and trust the disciples have in Jesus by saying "Lord, to whom can we go? You have the words of eternal life," Pope Francis said with that "beautiful expression" Peter shows how the disciples wish to stay with the Lord, not to leave Him. The disciples had heard the Lord preach, witnessed His miracles, and continued to share in His public and private life, the Pope explained.

The Pope pointed out how it was not easy to follow the Lord, as the disciples did not always understand what the Master was saying or doing. And it was a struggle for them to accept the radical nature of Jesus' love for all, the ultimate demands of his mercy, and the Lord's action going beyond the norms of institutional religions and traditions. But only in the Lord did Peter and the other apostles find "the answer to the thirst for life, for joy, for love that animates them" and thus "experience the fullness of life they seek, beyond the limits of sin and even death." 

The challenge to follow the Lord also regards each one of us, the Pope explained, as we also struggle to understand His ways and to make His criteria and example our own. The key is always to stay close to the Lord, to follow His Gospel, to receive His grace in the sacraments, the Pope added, to be with Him in prayer and follow His example of humility and charity. By doing so, "the more we experience the beauty of having Him as our Friend," the more we "realise that He alone has the 'words of eternal life.'"

The Pope then recommended we reflect on how much Jesus is present in our own lives and whether we allow ourselves to be touched and moved by His words.

“May Mary, who received Jesus, the Word of God, in her flesh, help us to listen to Him and never leave Him.”

25 August 2024, 12:24

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.