Pope expresses solidarity with those suffering from Mpox, especially in DRC
Following the Angelus, Pope Francis offers his solidarity with Mpox sufferers, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo, struggling with the outbreak, now a global health emergency.. He also offers his consolation to the people of Nicaragua, encouraging them to renew their hope in Jesus.
By Vatican News
At the conclusion of Sunday's Angelus, Pope Francis offered his solidarity with the thousands globally affected by Mpox (monkeypox), which is now a global health emergency. He said he is praying for all those who have the disease, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo where an outbreak is underway, a nation "suffering greatly" he lamented.
Prayers for Nicaragua
The Pope also offered words of encouragement for the "beloved people of Nicaragua" asking them to renew their hope in Jesus.
25 August 2024, 13:23