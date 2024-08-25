Pope expresses solidarity with those suffering from Mpox, especially in DRC

Following the Angelus, Pope Francis offers his solidarity with Mpox sufferers, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo, struggling with the outbreak, now a global health emergency.. He also offers his consolation to the people of Nicaragua, encouraging them to renew their hope in Jesus.

By Vatican News

At the conclusion of Sunday's Angelus, Pope Francis offered his solidarity with the thousands globally affected by Mpox (monkeypox), which is now a global health emergency. He said he is praying for all those who have the disease, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo where an outbreak is underway, a nation "suffering greatly" he lamented.

“I express my sympathy to the local Churches in the countries most affected by this disease and I encourage governments and private industries to share available technology and treatments so that no one lacks adequate medical care.”

Prayers for Nicaragua

The Pope also offered words of encouragement for the "beloved people of Nicaragua" asking them to renew their hope in Jesus.

“Remember that the Holy Spirit always guides history towards higher projects. May the Immaculate Virgin protect you in times of trial and help you feel her motherly tenderness. May Our Lady accompany the beloved people of Nicaragua.”