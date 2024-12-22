Search

Search

Search

enenglish
POPE

Pope celebrates motherhood: Let us praise God for the miracle of life

As Christmas approaches, Pope Francis focuses on the gift of motherhood and “the miracle of life” at the Angelus for the Fourth Sunday of Advent.

By Christopher Wells

On the Fourth Sunday of Advent, just a few days before Christmas, Pope Francis invited the faithful to recognize God’s presence and God’s love for each one, especially “in the gift of every life, of every child carried in its mother’s womb.”

The Holy Father based his reflection on the encounter between the Virgin Mary and her cousin, Elizabeth, the mother of John the Baptist – a meeting “of two women rejoicing at the extraordinary gift of motherhood.

The faithful in St Peter's Square join Pope Francis in the recitation of the Angelus
The faithful in St Peter's Square join Pope Francis in the recitation of the Angelus

Bless mothers, praise God for life

In St Peter’s Square, too, the Pope said, there are expectant mothers and mothers with their children. “Please, let us not remain indifferent to their presence,” he said. “Let us marvel at their beauty, and, as Elizabeth and Mary did, bless mothers and give praise to God for the miracle of life.”

Amidst the joyful celebrations of Christmas, the Pope said, “Let us remember to express the feelings of joy every time we meet a mother who is carrying a child in her arms or in her womb… so that every motherhood may be blessed, and the Name of God thanked and exalted in every mother of the world.”

On Sunday, the Pope blessed the figures of the Baby Jesus that will be placed in Nativity scenes
On Sunday, the Pope blessed the figures of the Baby Jesus that will be placed in Nativity scenes

Do I support the sacred value of life?

Ahead of the traditional blessing of the “Bambinelli” – the baby Jesus figures that will be placed in Nativity scenes throughout Italy and around the world – Pope Francis asked the faithful to reflect, “Do I thank the Lord because He made Himself a man like us, to share in all of our existence, apart from sin? Do I praise Him and bless Him for every child who is born? Do I support and defend the sacred value of the life of the little ones ever since their conception in the maternal womb?”

And he concluded with the prayer that “Mary, blessed among women, might make us capable of experiencing wonder and gratitude before the mystery of nascent life.”

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
22 December 2024, 10:23

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Latest Angelus / Regina Coeli

Read all >

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.