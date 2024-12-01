Pope at Angelus: Be vigilant and turn your gaze to Heaven

At the midday Angelus on the first Sunday of Advent, Pope Francis encourages us to turn our gaze to heaven and to open our hearts to the Lord who carries our burdens and sustains us on our journey.

By Thaddeus Jones

Pope Francis led the customary Angelus prayer on this first Sunday of Advent and reflected on the Gospel reading in which Jesus speaks to us about cosmic upheavals and the anxieties and fears humanity faces. The reading recounts how the Lord offers words of hope and encouragement. When speaking of the coming of the Son of Man, He tells his disciples to stand up and raise their heads to heaven as their redemption is at hand.

The Pope explained how the Lord's concern is that the disciples' hearts do not grow "drowsy" with earthly concerns and that "they await the coming of the Son of Man with vigilance."

Look to Lord with trust

Persecutions, wars and natural disasters made up the catastrophic events of many of Jesus’ contemporaries, the Pope pointed out, and anxieties for the future and the end of the world abounded. The Lord knows their hearts are burdened with fear, the Pope observed, and He helps the disciples be free of worldly anxieties and false convictions of security, by showing them how to be vigilant with their minds and hearts, remembering God's plan for salvation even amidst the most dramatic events of history. He explained that by turning our gaze to heaven, we can better put into context the challenges in our lives as we journey to the Lord.

Mindful and hopeful hearts

The Pope said Jesus' call to vigilance and awareness extends to all of us as well. He suggested we reflect on our own lives and outlooks, whether we are letting ourselves be discouraged or crushed by the anxieties and worries of our lives and world situations, or if we have the faith and courage to lift our heads up to see the Lord who is our help and salvation.

“If worries weigh down our hearts and induce us to close in on ourselves, Jesus, on the other hand, invites us to lift up our heads, to trust in His love that wants to save us and that draws close to us in every situation of our existence. He asks us to make room for Him in order to find hope again.”

In conclusion, the Pope prayed that this Advent season may be "a precious opportunity to lift our gaze to Him, who lightens our hearts and sustains us on our way."