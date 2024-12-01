Search

POPE

Pope at Angelus: Be vigilant and turn your gaze to Heaven

At the midday Angelus on the first Sunday of Advent, Pope Francis encourages us to turn our gaze to heaven and to open our hearts to the Lord who carries our burdens and sustains us on our journey.

By Thaddeus Jones

Pope Francis led the customary Angelus prayer on this first Sunday of Advent and reflected on the Gospel reading in which Jesus speaks to us about cosmic upheavals and the anxieties and fears humanity faces. The reading recounts how the Lord offers words of hope and encouragement. When speaking of the coming of the Son of Man, He tells his disciples to stand up and raise their heads to heaven as their redemption is at hand.

The Pope explained how the Lord's concern is that the disciples' hearts do not grow "drowsy" with earthly concerns and that "they await the coming of the Son of Man with vigilance."

Look to Lord with trust

Persecutions, wars and natural disasters made up the catastrophic events of many of Jesus’ contemporaries, the Pope pointed out, and anxieties for the future and the end of the world abounded. The Lord knows their hearts are burdened with fear, the Pope observed, and He helps the disciples be free of worldly anxieties and false convictions of security, by showing them how to be vigilant with their minds and hearts, remembering God's plan for salvation even amidst the most dramatic events of history. He explained that by turning our gaze to heaven, we can better put into context the challenges in our lives as we journey to the Lord. 

Mindful and hopeful hearts

The Pope said Jesus' call to vigilance and awareness extends to all of us as well. He suggested we reflect on our own lives and outlooks, whether we are letting ourselves be discouraged or crushed by the anxieties and worries of our lives and world situations, or if we have the faith and courage to lift our heads up to see the Lord who is our help and salvation.

“If worries weigh down our hearts and induce us to close in on ourselves, Jesus, on the other hand, invites us to lift up our heads, to trust in His love that wants to save us and that draws close to us in every situation of our existence. He asks us to make room for Him in order to find hope again.”

In conclusion, the Pope prayed that this Advent season may be "a precious opportunity to lift our gaze to Him, who lightens our hearts and sustains us on our way."

01 December 2024, 12:29

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.