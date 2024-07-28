Search

POPE

Pope at Angelus: Savour God's everyday miracles

During his Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflects on the Day's Gospel which recounts the Lord's miracle of the loaves and the fishes, and invites all faithful to recognize and give thanks for all the ways the Lord blesses us with His daily graces.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Savour, every day, the 'miracles' of God's grace...

Pope Francis gave this comforting recommendation during his Angelus address on Sunday in the Vatican, as he took his cue from Sunday's Gospel reading according to Saint John, which recounts the miracle of the loaves and the fishes.

The Pope pointed out that the protagonists of the episode performed three gestures that Jesus would repeat at the Last Supper, namely offering, giving thanks, and sharing, which, before reflecting on each, reminded are all actions carried out in the Eucharistic Celebration.

Offering, giving thanks, and sharing

Turning first to "offering," the Pope said this element acknowledges that we have something good to give, and that we say respond with "our 'yes', even if what we have, is too little compared to what is needed."

This, the Holy Father noted, is emphasized, during the Mass, when the priest offers the bread and wine on the altar, and each person offers himself, his own life.

While it is a gesture "that may seem small when we think of the immense needs of humanity, just like the five loaves and two fish in front of a crowd of thousands," the Pope recognized, "God makes it the material for the greatest miracle there is," namely the Lord making He Himself present among us, for the salvation of the world.

'Our feeble love'

Then turning to the gesture of "giving thanks," the Pope said we must rejoice in how God has blessed us.

"Namely," he suggested, "we are to say to the Lord humbly and with joy that 'All I have is Your gift, and to thank You I can only give back to you what You gave me first, together with your Son Jesus, adding what I can: 'my feeble love.'"

The Pope recognized that this marks the moment of 'the blessing,' with which we give praise to God for His goodness, "while He sanctifies, consecrates and multiples the 'two copper coins' of our fragile efforts."

Lastly, the Pope turned to the third gesture of "sharing," recalling that during Mass, when together we approach the altar to receive the Body and Blood of Christ, "that the the fruit of everyone’s gift transformed by the Lord into food for all."

This, the Pope said, "is a beautiful moment," which teaches us "to live every gesture of love as a gift of grace, both for those who give and those who receive an occasion to grow together as brothers and sisters, ever more joined in charity."

Some questions to ponder

With this in mind, the Holy Father invited the faithful to join him in asking themselves some questions.

"Do I truly believe that, by the grace of God, I have something unique to give to my brothers and sisters," he asked, "or do I feel anonymously 'one among many'?"

Also, "Am I grateful to the Lord," he continued, "for the gifts with which He continuously manifests His love?"

And lastly, he said, "do I live sharing with others as a moment of encounter and mutual enrichment?"

Pope Francis concluded by imploring the Blessed Mother to help us live every Eucharistic celebration with faith, and to recognize and, every day, "savour" the “miracles” of God’s grace.

Topics
28 July 2024, 12:05

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.