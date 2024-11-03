Search

Relatives mourn the killing of children in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis Relatives mourn the killing of children in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis  (ANSA)
UNICEF says killing of children in Gaza must stop

The UN children’s agency says 50 children have been killed in Israeli attacks over a 48-hour period.

By Nathan Morley 

The attacks targeted Jabalia in northern Gaza, which has been under intense Israeli bombardment for weeks.

Israel says it is trying to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

James Elder, a spokesman for UNICEF, says the killing of children in Gaza has to stop. 

Also on the ground, three Palestinian children were hurt when an Israeli drone struck a makeshift clinic during a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza on Saturday.

The incident happened as health workers began an emergency polio vaccination drive for children under the age of 10 in Gaza City. 

The campaign is already underway in central and southern Gaza but has been postponed in the north due to the volatile military situation.

Elsewhere, Lebanon’s prime minister has ordered an investigation into the abduction of a Lebanese sea captain by Israeli commandos on Friday.

Lebanon is set to issue an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council.

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley

 

03 November 2024, 18:04
