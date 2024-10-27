Pope remembers child victims of war, prays ardently for world peace

Women and children wait for medical attention as they sit on the floor of the trauma ward in the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia the northern Gaza Strip (AFP or licensors)

Remembering children who are victims of war today, Pope Francis appeals for prayers for peace and for an end to the escalation of violence in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon. He recalls the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions to be marked this week.

By Thaddeus Jones

Pope Francis has appealed for all people to pray for peace in our world, mentioning in particular Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and Lebanon.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus in St. Peter's Square, the Pope prayed that the escalation in violence may be brought to an end and that respect for the sacredness of human life become the top priority. He pointed out that every day we see that the first hit are the civilian population, the so many innocent victims as seen in the terrible images of children who are slaughtered daily.

He underscored his appeal for all to pray for peace.

75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions

He also recalled that in the coming week an International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent will open in Geneva on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions. He expressed his hopes that this event will "awaken consciences so that, during armed conflicts, the life and dignity of persons and peoples, as well as the integrity of civilian structures and places of worship are respected in accordance with international humanitarian law." He remarked how sad it is to see how hospitals and schools are destroyed in war.

Remembering murdered priest in Chiapas

The Pope then turned his thoughts to the faithful in San Cristóbal de las Casas in the Mexican state of Chiapas, which is mourning loss of Fr. Marcelo Pérez Pérez, murdered last Sunday. Describing him as "a zealous servant of the Gospel and God's faithful people", the Pope prayed that his sacrifice, like that of other priests killed for fidelity to their ministry "may be a seed of peace and Christian life."

Pope Francis also assured the people of the Philippines hit by a powerful cyclone of his prayers for their wellbeing and that the Lord may sustain these people of great faith.

Anniversary of Nostra Aetate

In conclusion, the Pope recalled the 50th anniversary of the creation by Saint Paul VI of the Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews and the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Declaration Nostra Aetate of the Second Vatican Council. The Pope said that especially now, during these times of great suffering and tensions, he offers his encouragement to all those who are committed to dialogue and peace at the local level.