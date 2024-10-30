Pope on war: “Children and families are the first victims”

Speaking on the recent Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, Pope Francis argues “no one wins in war; everyone loses.” He specifically remembered the 150 people killed in an airstrike on a residential area in Gaza.

By Kielce Gussie

“War is always, always, always a defeat.” With these words, Pope Francis prayed once again for an end to war around the world at the close of his General Audience.

Peace is a gift



Speaking to the thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope remembered the countries racked with violence: “the martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, North Kivu, and many countries in war.” He reiterated that no one wins with war and that “peace is a gift from the Holy Spirit.”

On October 29, the Palestinian Civil Defense reported “770 people were killed in the last 19 days alone.”

“Yesterday I saw that 150 innocent people were shot,” Pope Francis said, “What do children and families have to do with war?” he asked, “They are the first victims.”



Seven “mass casualty incidents” in less than a week



The United Nations recorded seven “mass casualty incidents” between October 24 and 29. Israeli troops attacked a number of homes in the Manara area in the south of the Gaza Strip. 33 people were killed, including 14 children, six from the same family. In a series of airstrikes, about 93 Palestinians were killed in a residential building housing displaced people.

One of the few hospitals that is still operational was raided by the Israeli army and the Gaza Civil Defense cites over 150 people have been trapped inside. Another hospital in the north reported they have run out of medical supplies and food as Israeli troops have halted ambulances and other aid from entering the area.



On October 29, the Palestinian Civil Defense reported “770 people were killed in the last 19 days alone.”