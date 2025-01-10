Cardinal Parolin: Pope and whole Church is close to Middle East Christians

Consecration Mass for the Church of the Baptism of the Lord at the Jordan River

During his Mass for the Consecration of the Church at the site of Jesus' Baptism in Jordan, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin says the occasion invites Christians to engage in an authentical spiritual renewal, and reassures Middle East Christians that the universal Church is close to them.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov – Al-Maghtas

“So many biblical events and figures meet here that we could say that this place embraces the entire expectation of the Old Testament as directed to the coming of Christ, the manifestation of the Father.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin made this observation at the Al-Maghtas Baptism site of the Lord on the Jordan River on Friday.

During his homily for the Mass for the long-awaited consecration of the church, the Cardinal recalled that this has long been a place of pilgrimage, “for it was here that John the Baptist baptized Jesus, as we heard in today’s Gospel.”

Calling the place “emblematic,” Cardinal Parolin said its geography “speaks to us.”

“Here, we are at the lowest point of the earth, but it is precisely here,” he insisted, “that God came to meet us, as if to gather into his embrace also those from afar.”

Bringing Church’s closeness to Middle East Christians

“My presence here today, according to the wishes of the Pope, is meant to be a tangible sign of the closeness of the whole Church to the Christian communities of the Middle East,” he said.

Especially in the words of the Holy Father, he said this closeness has found numerous expressions throughout so many months of suffering and war.

“I would like to encourage everyone not to be overwhelmed by the grave difficulties of the present time, and to trust that God guides human history, however much it bears the scars of violence, sin and death,” said Cardinal Parolin. “At a time in history when this region is experiencing serious upheaval, it is important that Christians also make their contribution to the building of a just and peaceful society.”

In this context, he appealed, “I would turn my gaze beyond the Jordan and call for a ceasefire, the release of prisoners and hostages, and respect for humanitarian law.”

“May the hearts of the leaders of nations,” Cardinal Parolin urged, “be moved to seek peace and harmonious coexistence between peoples,” stressing that violence must not be what determines our future.

Priests prepare to process into the Church of the Baptism of the Lord at the Jordan River

‘God dwelt with us here’

The Vatican Secretary of State offered this reminder, as he expressed his joy to take part in the historic occasion.

“Today, we are called before all else to give thanks to God, and not only for the gift of this Church that is being consecrated to Him,” he said. “Everything starts with the fact that God became man and dwelt among us in this particular part of the world, in this Holy Land.”

The Cardinal also expressed Pope Francis’ appreciation for the Royal Household, especially King Abdullah II, and the Government of Jordan “for the care they have shown for this holy place from the time it was identified in the 1990s by Father Michele Piccirillo.”

Hashemite Kingdom testifies Christ’s and early Church’s presence

“Together with it,” he continued, “other sites in the Hashemite Kingdom testify to the presence of Christ and the early Church.”

In this context, the Cardinal recalled that this will be the subject of an exhibition, the “Jordan: Dawn of Christianity,” to be displayed in the Vatican in February, “as an expression of the profound bond that unites Jordan and the Holy See.”

The Cardinal also expressed his gratitude to Nadim Muasher, who contributed to the completion of this Church, whose foundation stone was laid by Pope Benedict XVI during his Visit to the Holy Land in 2009, and to the Fathers of the Incarnate Word who provide pastoral care.

Fitting time for pilgrimage to renew our baptism

God’s providence, continued Cardinal Parolin, has also seen to it that the Church shares the same axis as the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

The Cardinal expressed his wish that this shrine “become a privileged place for all believers to renew their own Baptism and their commitment, not only in words but in their entire lives, to following Christ who died and rose again.”

The Jubilee Year, he recalled, is a year of forgiveness and mercy, and therefore, a “fitting time for this pilgrimage.”

Opportunity for authentic spiritual renewal

“The site of the Baptism of Jesus is not simply a historical landmark, but a place for authentic spiritual renewal,” said the Cardinal.

“Here, in the lowest place on earth, in this blessed land where we sense the immense suffering caused by conflicts, acts of brutality and sinfulness, in this place where nonetheless the heavens were opened,” Cardinal Parolin urged, “let us implore the gift of peace, the true peace that is born in hearts and spreads throughout the fabric of society.”

The Cardinal concluded by encouraging the Christian faithful to join him in offering God their hearts and lives, “so that the peace that Christ wishes to grant may reign in the Middle East.”