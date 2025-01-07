Cardinal Parolin to inaugurate Church of the Baptism of the Lord in Jordan

Pope Francis appoints the Vatican Secretary of State as Pontifical Legate for the consecration of a new church on the eastern bank of the Jordan River, the site of the Baptism of Jesus.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis has written a letter to the Vatican Secretary of State as he prepares to travel to Jordan to inaugurate the Church of the Baptism of the Lord.

"God wished to sanctify and save men not individually and without any bond among them, but He wanted to form them into a people who would acknowledge Him in truth and serve Him in holiness," the Pope wrote quoting, from Lumen Gentium, to Cardinal Pietro Parolin who has been appointed Pontifical Legate for the consecration of the church.

The ceremony, scheduled for Friday, January 10, marks the 25th anniversary of the Catholic Church’s annual pilgrimage to Jesus’ Baptismal site.

The Cardinal will preside over the Mass of Dedication and inauguration of the new church at the Baptism site on the Jordan River (Al-Maghtas). Among the concelebrants will be Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. Participating in the Mass will also be the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries in the Holy Land for all Latin and Catholic churches.

In his letter, the Pope highlighted how Christians in Jordan eagerly await the solemn consecration of the Church of the Baptism of Jesus, whose construction spanned nearly 15 years, a testament to the Church's love for this community of believers.

Pope Francis then invited Cardinal Parolin to encourage Jordanian Christians to increasingly imitate Christ, bearing witness with renewed strength to the living hope that springs from faith and to love their neighbours.

Finally, he asks Cardinal Parolin to convey his greetings to all participants in the event, not only the Catholics present but also civil authorities, believers of other religions, and all those who promote the Church's mission, religious freedom, world peace, and the dignity of the human person.

The church’s foundation stone was laid by Pope Benedict XVI on May 10, 2009. It was s constructed following the supervision and donation of "Knight of the Holy Sepulchre" Nadim Muasher, who built it in memory of his son Ayman, who tragically passed away in a car accident near the Baptism Site.