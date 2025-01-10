Cardinals Parolin, Pizzaballa share joy for Consecration of Jesus' Baptism Church

From the site of the just-consecrated Church of Jesus' Baptism in Jordan, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa share their great joy for the historic event that brought several thousand pilgrims toward the Jordan River.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"We know that around us everything talks about conflicts, divisions, hatred, but today, we want to concentrate also on the other part of the life here, on the many people who want to give their lives to Jesus and to their neighbor."

In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, shared that desire following the Consecration of the Church of the Baptism of Jesus in Jordan on Friday morning.

The long-awaited event was presided over by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, and drew some six thousand pilgrims and faithful.

At the Al-Maghtas Baptism site, the Cardinals shared their happiness for the faith-filled joyous occasion, which ought to encourage us likewise to be hopeful, rather than despondent, especially during the Jubilee of Hope.



Cardinal Pizzaballa speaks to Vatican News after consecration of Shrine

Patriarch Pizzaballa explained that the Consecration marks the end of a long process. "The dedication of the church," he added, "is also a sign of renewal of the Church and a new beginning."

"This place, which is the holy place of the baptism of Jesus, which also marks the beginning of the ministry of Jesus, marks a new beginning for the life of our Church."

Acknowledging war in the Holy Land and the humanitarian crises causing dramatic suffering, Patriarch Pizzaballa decried the dramatic situation.

He stressed that the consecration was about focusing on the good, "the other part of the life here," which is manifested in many wishing to offer their lives to the Lord and to their neighbours.

Cardinal Parolin invites Christians to keep hope

Cardinal Parolin also lamented the dramatic suffering after having expressed his presence was a tangible act of closeness to Middle East Christians. He likewise suggested the shrine's inauguration deserved to be lived with joy.

As the Jubilee of Hope takes place in a dramatic situation here in the Middle East, Cardinal Parolin shared his personal sentiment for the consecration.

"It is true that this Jubilee has started in a very complicated and very tragic situation," he noted, attributing the tragedies to ongoing war in many parts of the world.

"But," he suggested, "the announcement of Christianity and the Gospel" is to promote peace and reconciliation.

Where Jesus' became member of human family

"This place is very, very significant because it is the place where Jesus became a member of the human family," he said.

Cardinal Parolin stressed the importance of the Church and Christians being signs of peace, reconciliation, and hope in this situation, stressing, "This is the calling of the Jubilee."

When asked about the significance of Jordan being the Middle Eastern country which has been able to stay peaceful and harmonious, the Cardinal said, "We hope that Jordan should continue like this role it is playing at the level of the region and the international community."

It is a place, he said, of moderation, of dialogue, and effort. Moreover, he urged the nation to overcome violence with a pacific mindset about the importance and the beauty of this day and of this consecration.