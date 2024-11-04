Church in Spain on the frontline of relief efforts in DANA-hit Valencia

As the death toll of the devastating floods that hit the Valencia region last week continues to rise, with 217 dead and many more feared missing, the Catholic Church in Spain intensifies its relief efforts for the thousands of people who have been left without access to basic necessities.

By Lisa Zengarini

The Church in Spain is on the frontline of relief efforts in the wake of the unprecedented floods that devastated the southern region of Valencia last week.

The flooding began on 29 October, following a flash rainfall sweeping away almost everything on its path. With no time to react, many people died trapped in their cars homes and businesses. On Sunday, the death toll rose to 217, with many more feared missing.

The storm, known with the Spanish acronym DANA, has left many households without access to water, food, electricity and other basic services. During the Angelus prayer on Sunday Pope Francis reiterated his closeness to the people of Valencia and invited the faithful to pray and offer support to all those affected.

Support from the Caritas network

Caritas Spain, the aid arm of the Catholic Church, immediately mobilized to respond to the emergency alongside the diocesan Caritas organizations of Valencia and Albacet, supporting the affected communities in coordination with local authorities.

Rosa García, director of Caritas Albacete, emphasized "the commitment of the entire Caritas network at every level: parish, diocesan, regional, and national."

In a message addressed to the local clergy, the Archdiocese of Valencia announced that the annual collection for the Diocesan Church Day on November 9 and 10, will be entirely donated to the parishes affected.

Support from parishes, Catholic groups and volunteers

Thousands of volunteers have stepped forward to clear away the thick layers of mud from streets, homes, commercial establishments, and flooded churches. Among them priests, nuns, and young volunteers from various parts of the Archdiocese.

Meanwhile, Valencian parishes and local diocesan groups continue to collect clothes, food, and essential goods, while direct financial donations are requested through Caritas Valencia. Among them is the parish of Nuestra Señora de Gracia de La Torre, one of the most hit neighbourhoods of Valencia, where a collection centre for food distribution has been set up in coordination with the municipality and Civil Protection and with the help of 200 volunteers including parishioners, members of the Emmaus and Effetá movements and private citizens.

The Valencian pro-life Association "Provida" opened its doors to collect essential items for children affected by the disaster. Volunteers are stationing there to collect blankets, milk, baby food, warm clothes for newborns, and children's items.

Aurora Aranda, director of Caritas Valencia, expressed gratitude for this generosity describing it as a "testament of hope" and human solidarity.

Protests for lack of warning and insufficient support from authorities

As relief efforts continued over the weekend public anger grew at a perceived lack of warning that could have saved lives and insufficient support from authorities after the floods. An enraged crowd in the hard-hit town of Paiporta hurled insults , mud and other objects at Spain’s royals, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the head of Valencian regional government when they visted the area on Sunday.

Extreme events connected to climate change

More rain is forecast for the disaster zones as well as further up the Mediterranean coast on Monday and red alert warning of "extreme danger" because of torrential rain has been issued for Barcelona, in Catalonia.

Spain’s Mediterranean coast is used to autumn storms that can cause flooding but this episode was the most powerful flash flood event in recent memory and follows two prolonged droughts in the area in 2022 and 2023. Scientists say that both phenomena are connected to human-caused climate change.

