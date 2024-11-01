Valencia Archbishop: Parishes, welcome those affected by tragedy

In an interview with Vatican News, the Archbishop of Valencia reflects on the tragic storm that has claimed more than 150 lives across Spain, and calls on parishes to welcome and offer assistance to all in need and to rescue workers.

By Mireia Bonilla

The death toll in Spain from the worst tropical storm of the 21st century continues to rise, surpassing a hundred in Valencia alone, according to local police, totaling more than 150 dead across Spain.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are ongoing in the search for dozens of missing persons.

It has been described as one of the worst natural disasters in Spain’s recent history as flash floods swept through the eastern part of Spain, with the region of Valencia the hardest hit. A year’s worth of rain fell in only 8 hours. While rainfall in the autumn is typical, the sudden deluge of water caught many off guard.

Pope Francis on Thursday sent a video message to Archbishop Luis Javier Argüello García of the Archdiocese of Valladolid, Spain, to express his closeness to all those suffering.

The disaster was caused by a rare storm system known in Spain as a "DANA," a Spanish acronym for "Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos", which relates to an isolated low-pressure system at low levels. The phenomenon primarily affected the Valencia region.

In an interview with Vatican News, Archbishop Enrique Benavent of Valencia said, “It has been a truly shocking experience for all of us, both because of the magnitude of the tragedy and how quickly events unfolded."

"In fact, on Tuesday night, when we went to rest, we knew it had been a major DANA, but we weren't aware of the scale of the tragedy.”

Authorities advise against approaching affected area

Archbishop Benavent clarified that he has not yet been able to access the affected area, as priority is given to those searching for the missing and helping those impacted.

However, he stated that as soon as possible, he will “visit the parishes and priests” in the area.

“I sought the guidance of Public Authorities, and they have strongly advised me not to go near the area." he said.

"They absolutely discourage it," he said, "because there are bridges that have collapsed, and access to affected areas is, in some cases, very difficult and complicated. I must follow the authorities' instructions because this allows for coordinated action and helps everyone in their work.”

Aftermath of deadly floods in Valencia

The Archbishop also explained during the interview with Vatican News that on Tuesday, October 30, phone lines were functioning intermittently, making communication difficult.

“Even though the phone lines were still not working well yesterday," he said, "last night I was able to confirm that all the priests are safe, which gives me a certain peace of mind.”

The Archbishop of Valencia Offers Parish Facilities as Shelter



Just 48 hours after the disaster, the scale of the tragedy is still being assessed, and the exact death toll remains uncertain. However, it has been confirmed that military units will arrive to assist with clearing debris in the affected towns.

The Spanish Archbishop assured that they have requested accommodation for a military unit coming from Madrid, and said they, to the extent that they can, will collaborate to support them.



He has also made an urgent appeal to all Christians to unite in solidarity with those who are suffering the most, stressing, “We are arranging resources and possibilities to help those in need."

"We have offered parish facilities that are in good condition to serve as places of solidarity and refuge.”

A Message of Hope Amid the Pain

Regardless, Archbishop Benavent urges everyone to “maintain faith and hope,” reminding them that suffering can become an opportunity for spiritual growth.

“This situation," he underscored, "should be an opportunity for us to become more like brothers and sisters. Living with trust in God is essential, especially in such difficult times.”

