Pope sends message to those affected by floods in Spain

The death toll rises to 140 after Spain's Valencia region receives a year's worth of rainfall in only 8 hours. (ANSA)

More than 140 people have been killed and thousands are displaced following one of the worst natural disasters in Spain’s recent history.

By Kielce Gussie

Extreme flash floods have devasted the Spanish region of Valencia. At least 140 people have been killed, according to the most recent data. Pope Francis expressed his solidarity with the victims and those affected through a video message to Archbishop Luis Javier Argüello García of the Archdiocese of Valladolid, Spain.

“I am close to them,” the Pope said, “in this moment of catastrophe and I am praying for them.” He also sent them a blessing virtually.



Towns destroyed following flash floods



It has been described as one of the worst natural disasters in Spain’s recent history as flash floods swept through the eastern part of Spain, with the region of Valencia the hardest hit. A year’s worth of rain fell in only 8 hours. While rainfall in the autumn is typical, the sudden deluge of water caught many off guard.

Thousands are without power and running water in Valencia.

More than 1,000 military personnel have been deployed to aid in rescue efforts. Trains have been suspended; schools and museums have been closed; thousands are without power and running water in the neighborhoods of Valencia. Caritas Spain is working with the local institutions and dioceses to support those who have been displaced as many are being housed in public buildings.



The Spanish Prime Minister officially declared three days of mourning beginning on October 31.

