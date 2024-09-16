Tribal violence flares in Papua New Guinea

Between 20 and 50 people have been killed in violence among illegal miners in Papua New Guinea.

By Linda Bordoni

The fighting between rival tribes over a disputed gold mine started days ago and is continuing in the western Porgera Valley.

The latest flareup of violence comes just days after Pope Francis, in his first apostolic visit to the nation that has struggled with tribal conflicts throughout its history, made an appeal for peace:

When Pope Francis set foot in the capital Port Moresby on 6 September for the second leg of his apostolic journey to southeast Asia and Oceania, he immediately asked the authorities to do their utmost to foster equitable development and responsible use of the nation‘s natural resources, that he said, are “destined by God for the entire community.”

“It is my particular hope that tribal violence will come to an end, for it causes many victims, prevents people from living in peace, and hinders development,” Pope Francis said. “I appeal, therefore, to everyone’s sense of responsibility to stop the spiral of violence.”

Violence in Enga province

The latest fighting in Enga province, in the nation‘s mountainous inland, has killed at least 20 people according to news as of Sunday, but the UN‘s humanitarian adviser for Papua New Guinea said the toll is likely as high as 50 people dead.

“Today,” Mate Bagossy said, “some security forces have started moving in ... so it remains to be seen what effect this will have.”

The National Police Commissioner meanwhile said an emergency had been declared on Saturday after the violence escalated, with police mobilizing to protect residents and infrastructure.

“The deteriorating situation has been caused by illegal miners and illegal settlers who are victimizing traditional landowners and using violence to terrorize local communities,” he said in a statement, noting that the nearby New Porgera gold mine has halted most of its operations because of the violence that has impacted many residents of the area.

Growing security problem

Tribal warfare is a growing security problem across Papua New Guinea and is rife in Enga, where recovery has been slow since a landslide last May that killed some 2000 people.

Elsewhere in Papua New Guinea on Monday, the nation was celebrating 49 years since the country gained independence from neighbouring Australia.