Pope in Papua New Guinea: A people that prays has a future

On his first full day in Papua New Guinea, Pope Francis meets with civil authorities and praises the immense diversity of the nation's people, who are called to live in harmony and peace, and underscores the importance of prayer.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis began his first full day in Papua New Guinea by meeting with the nation’s authorities, representatives of civil society, and the diplomatic corps. On the morning of Saturday, 7 September, they welcomed the Pope at the APEC House in the capital Port Moresby.

The Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Bofend Dadae, offered warm words of welcome for the Pope, recalling the history of the Catholic Church in the country and the contributions it has made and continues to make to society.

The Governor General had welcomed the Pope privately to the Government House earlier, just before the meeting with all the authorities and diplomats.

Immense cultural richness

Pope Francis thanked the Governor General for opening “the doors of your beautiful country, so far from Rome and yet so close to the heart of the Catholic Church.”

He paid tribute to the nation’s people, inhabiting an archipelago with hundreds of islands and where more than eight hundred languages are spoken, each representing unique ethnic groups, calling it “an extraordinary cultural richness.”

Natural resources benefiting all

The Pope remarked that the country is also rich in natural resources, which are “goods are destined by God for the entire community,” even if outside help is needed in harnessing them.

“It is only right that the needs of local people are given due consideration when distributing the proceeds and employing workers, in order to improve their living conditions,” he said.

These efforts require great responsibility and cooperation to develop these resources in an equitable and sustainable manner, he noted.

Overcoming tensions

The Pope expressed his hopes that tribal violence in the nation will cease, so that there are no more victims and lives can improve.

He appealed for everyone to “resolutely embark on the path that leads to fruitful cooperation for the benefit of all the people of the country.” Dialogue can help find the way forward so that health, education and opportunities for dignified work can all be improved, he added.

Cultivating hope and spiritual values

While assuring everyone has access to the basic necessities of life, people also “need great hope in their hearts” to live fully and meaningfully, the Pope went on to say, explaining how a broader spiritual outlook is needed rooted in faith.

“Spiritual values greatly influence the building of the earthly city and all temporal realities. In other words, these values infuse a soul, and inspire and strengthen every project.”

The Pope explained how the motto of his visit to Papua New Guinea is summed up in one word: “Pray.”

He emphasized how “a people that prays has a future, drawing strength and hope from above.”

A prayerful disposition, added Pope Francis, brings inner freedom, as the image of the bird of paradise on the logo of the Journey, just as on the national flag is a symbol of freedom, “a freedom that no one and nothing can stifle because it is within us, and is guarded by God who is love and wants his children to be free.”

Faith helping society

The Pope then said for those who profess Christian faith, who constitute the majority of the people, he expressed his fervent hope that their faith may be more than an observance of rituals and precepts, and be distinguished “by love of Jesus Christ and following him as a disciple.”

Faith, he said, “can become a lived culture, inspiring minds and actions and becoming a beacon of light that illuminates the path forward.”

He praised the living expression of faith of the Christian communities and for the charitable work they are carrying out in the country, encouraging them to work in cooperation with public institutions and all people of good will.

In conclusion, Pope Francis recalled the shining witness of Blessed Peter To Rot, together with that of Blessed John Mazzucconi, PIME, and all the missionaries who dedicated their lives here, giving the people strength and hope.

“May Saint Michael the Archangel, heavenly patron of Papua New Guinea, always watch over you, defend you from all danger and protect the Authorities and all the people of this country.”

Port Moresby, Meeting with Authorities