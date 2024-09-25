Israel conducting extensive strikes in Lebanon

Smoke from an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbeck in the Bekaa Valley (AFP or licensors)

Israel has been conducting extensive strikes across Lebanon.

By Nathan Morley

This conflict is continuing to escalate.

The Israeli Defence Forces say they have hit more than 100 Hezbollah targets. The Lebanese health ministry says 23 people are now known to have been killed after air strikes across various locations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel intercepted a Hezbollah ballistic missile fired towards Tel Aviv, Israel’s biggest city.

Hezbollah said its target was the headquarters of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, in retaliation for recent attacks on the group.

The Israeli military said there was no damage or casualties.

In response to the Tel Aviv attack, Israel conducted more strikes on Lebanon. Where thousands of people are still on the move, heading north to escape the Israeli strikes in the south.

Meanwhile, British nationals in Lebanon have been instructed to "leave immediately", and British troops are heading to Cyprus to deal with any possible evacuation.

Other countries - including the United States, Canada, France and Japan are also pressing their citizens to leave.

