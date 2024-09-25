Israel conducting extensive strikes in Lebanon
By Nathan Morley
This conflict is continuing to escalate.
Israel has been conducting extensive strikes across Lebanon.
The Israeli Defence Forces say they have hit more than 100 Hezbollah targets. The Lebanese health ministry says 23 people are now known to have been killed after air strikes across various locations.
Earlier on Wednesday, Israel intercepted a Hezbollah ballistic missile fired towards Tel Aviv, Israel’s biggest city.
Hezbollah said its target was the headquarters of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, in retaliation for recent attacks on the group.
The Israeli military said there was no damage or casualties.
In response to the Tel Aviv attack, Israel conducted more strikes on Lebanon. Where thousands of people are still on the move, heading north to escape the Israeli strikes in the south.
Meanwhile, British nationals in Lebanon have been instructed to "leave immediately", and British troops are heading to Cyprus to deal with any possible evacuation.
Other countries - including the United States, Canada, France and Japan are also pressing their citizens to leave.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here