Pope: Situation in Lebanon 'unacceptable,' escalation must be avoided
By Deborah Castellano Lubov
Pope Francis made an appeal against escalation in Lebanon as the war in the Holy Land continues.
Toward the conclusion of his Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter's Square, the Holy Father decried the volatile situation in the region.
"I am saddened by the news coming from Lebanon, where in recent days, intense bombings have caused many victims and destruction."
The Pope said the escalation is "unacceptable" and urged the international community to make "every effort" to stop the decent into violence.
Israeli raids against Hezbollah have so far caused over 550 victims, including civilians and children.
For those suffering and losing hope in Ukraine
In a special way, the Holy Father prayed for all suffering from war, and again turned to war-torn Ukraine.
"Let us pray," he said, "for everyone, for all people who suffer due to war. Let us not forget martyred Ukraine, Myanmar, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, all martyred peoples. Let us pray for peace."
In his greetings to the Polish faithful, Pope Francis recalled the "tragedy of war" that has been devastating Ukraine since Russia's invasion.
"With God's help," he said, "support those who are suffering and in need, who often see no hope."
Prayers for Apostolic Journey to Belgium and Luxembourg
Finally, the Pope asked the faithful to pray for his Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg and Belgium, which takes place on 26-29 September, "so that it may be an opportunity for a new surge of faith in those countries."
This visit follows Pope Francis' four-nation Apostolic Journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore earlier this month.
