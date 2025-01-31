Nuncio in Kinshasa: Pope’s message in DRC ‘more relevant than ever'

Two years from Pope Francis' visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (31 January–3 February 2023), the eastern part of the country is devastated by conflict and facing a grave humanitarian crisis. The Apostolic Nuncio in Kinshasa, Archbishop Mitja Leskovar, speaks of the situation and outlines paths toward resolving the crisis.

By Delphine Allaire

Protecting the civilian population of Goma and praying for a swift restoration of peace and security in the DRC—two years after his apostolic journey to the largest Catholic and French-speaking country in Africa, Pope Francis' appeal during his general audience on Wednesday, 29 January, carries particular significance. His words reflect sorrow and frustration over the ongoing war, often overlooked by the international community and appeal for greater global mobilization in resolving the conflict.

According to the Pope’s representative in the DRC, several Congolese bishops and the country’s Prime Minister have expressed gratitude for his public intervention.

The Apostolic Nunciature in Kinshasa was the site of a memorable encounter two years ago, on February 1, 2023, where the Holy Father listened to the harrowing testimonies of four victims of wartime atrocities in the east—violence that prevented the Pope from visiting Goma during his apostolic visit. Today, these brutal accounts, reflections of inhuman violence, seem to have been forgotten, laments, Archbishop Mitja Leskovar, the Apostolic Nuncio in Kinshasa.

Q: What information do you have about the worsening security situation in the East of the country?

The situation in the east is very serious and delicate. There are casualties, with reports of bodies lying in the streets. Gunfire continues in multiple areas. However, not all parts of Goma are affected, allowing some residents to meet basic needs such as food. The city is effectively under siege, which could escalate into a broader conflict. Beyond Goma, fighting continues across the region, with devastating consequences for local communities. We hope for a return to negotiations, diplomatic solutions, dialogue among all parties, and an end to violence.

Q: How were the Pope's words received by the authorities and the people?

With gratitude. The Prime Minister and several bishops thanked me for his remarks. His call for respect for all people—civilians, public order, and property—came at a particularly difficult moment, not only for the eastern provinces but also for the capital, where unrest has occurred. The message was timely and well received.

Q: How can the Holy See support the urgent humanitarian needs in eastern Congo?

At the moment, it is very difficult, primarily due to logistical challenges in delivering aid to a war zone. Even without conflict, transport is complicated by poor roads, sometimes impassable for vehicles, leaving only motorcycles or foot travel as options.

Additionally, it is hard to determine the most urgent needs and where they are most critical. The third and perhaps most significant challenge is the sheer scale of the crisis—six to seven million displaced people in the DRC require assistance. The UN, other organizations, and numerous NGOs, including the Catholic Church, are providing aid, but the needs are overwhelming. Despite these difficulties, we continue to support relief efforts through Church institutions such as Caritas, dioceses, and religious congregations, ensuring aid reaches those in need.

Q: What role can the Catholic Church in the DRC play in fostering peace?

The Church's immediate priority is addressing basic human needs to the extent possible. Many hospitals near conflict zones are overwhelmed with wounded people, lacking space and resources. The Church-run medical facilities, often the only available healthcare providers, play a crucial role.

Beyond humanitarian aid, the Church is committed to peacebuilding. Here, as elsewhere, peace is not just about weapons but about fostering dialogue and understanding among all parties to reach compromises. A willingness to compromise is essential—without it, peace remains unattainable. The Church is actively promoting broad social dialogue in the hope of achieving a political solution. While political decisions are not within the Church's direct responsibility, the Church supports the initial steps toward social dialogue.

Q: How can the Holy See encourage greater international involvement in resolving the crisis?

The Holy See is already working in this direction. The Pope continually draws international attention to the country’s struggles, which are often forgotten. The Vatican also engages in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. The Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations in New York is involved in these efforts, and the Vatican consistently emphasizes the importance of a peaceful and negotiated resolution in its diplomatic contacts with states.

Q: Two years ago, the Pope met with victims of violence in the east during his apostolic visit. Since then, the situation has deteriorated. Have his words been forgotten?

I arrived in the DRC in June 2024, so I was not present for the Pope's visit. However, I have followed the testimonies of war and ethnic violence victims. These accounts deeply affect me for two reasons: first, the sheer brutality and hatred behind the violence, which at times reaches levels of inhuman cruelty. Second, the remarkable capacity of victims to forgive. For instance, some brought a machete similar to the one used to kill their father. Too many people have forgotten these testimonies. Revisiting them would be beneficial—they remain publicly available.

Just this morning, one of my colleagues informed me about reactions to the President’s speech on the current crisis. One person commented: "These are just nice words—we want war." Such statements reveal a lack of awareness of past suffering. It is tragic that many people, including ordinary citizens, have forgotten these testimonies.

Q: Two years ago, the Pope called on the Congolese people to take reconciliation and change into their own hands. What lasting impact has his visit had?

The Pope’s message from two years ago is more relevant than ever. Violence only worsens suffering, displacing more people, destabilizing society, and deepening poverty. This cycle of violence must end. Dialogue and willingness to compromise are the only paths to peace in this war-torn country.

Q: How can the DRC break free from the cycles of power struggles and exploitation that the Pope denounced two years ago?

Complex problems require complex solutions. Action is needed at multiple levels: internationally, by strengthening state institutions, combating corruption, and fostering civic responsibility. One of the greatest challenges is the lack of concern for the common good, with too much focus on individual interests. Raising awareness about shared responsibility for national development is crucial.

The Pope has emphasized that genuine change requires a "conversion of hearts." Solutions cannot come solely from state institutions or the international community; individuals must also transform their attitudes, habits, and convictions. These three approaches—international engagement, institutional strengthening, and personal transformation—are key to resolving the crisis.

Q: In this Jubilee Year of Hope, where can the DRC find hope, given its challenges?

Hope exists because human beings are always capable of change and committing to peace. There is no such thing as a lost cause. While progress requires effort and sacrifice, improvement is possible. We cannot create paradise on earth—history has proven that such attempts fail. But that does not mean we should do nothing.

Consider education: the Catholic Church manages 40–50% of the country’s schools, demonstrating a significant and ongoing contribution to society. Initiatives for peace and dialogue exist, and they must be strengthened and expanded. Above all, prayer remains essential. I urge everyone listening to pray for peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.