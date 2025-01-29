DR Congo: “Everyday life is a fight for survival”

Br. Adophe Mulengezi has not heard from his family in Goma since Monday

Following a recent escalation of violence around the major city of Goma, Consolata Missionary Br. Adophe Mulengezi describes the dire situation in the country.

By Kielce Gussie

Since 1994, the Democratic Republic of Congo has been plagued by fighting. Instability has marked the country as different armed groups fight for control of the mineral-rich African nation.

In the last few days, the conflict has escalated as M23 rebels – led by ethnic Tutsis – get closer to taking over the city of Goma.

A deteriorating situation

A spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme described the situation in the major city of Goma, saying “roads are blocked, ports are closed and those crossing Lake Kivu risk their lives in makeshift boats.”

Many, due to the rapid rise in violence, find themselves confined to their homes. That is the case of Br. Adophe Mulengezi’s family. He is a Consolata Missionary, studying in Rome, and told Vatican News how people in Goma are living in “intense fear with the city now caught in a state of panic.”

Br. Adophe is studying at the Salesian Pontifical University in Rome

Br. Adophe has not been able to have any form of contact with his family since Monday, when the M23 rebel forces claimed to have captured the city of Goma. “I remain in constant prayer for their safety,” he said, as the situation is uncertain and “many are living in extreme distress.”

No communication, no water, no power

M23 rebels have taken control of the airport in Goma and more than 1,200 Congolese soldiers have surrendered. The situation in the city is “deteriorating rapidly” with reports of no internet, power outages, lack of water and looting. Br. Adophe explained these conditions have “left the population in a state of vulnerability, cut off from the essential services and communication.”

In search of safety and security, people in rural areas traveled to the city. There, they found “a widespread sense of fear and helplessness.”

The Church in action

In just a few days, about 300,000 people living in camps around Goma have been uprooted due to the violence. The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, reported that a humanitarian warehouse and health facilities have been hit.

Responding to the growing need of the population, Bishop William Gumbi of Goma released a letter, dated January 27, which condemned the attacks. It also called out the bombing of a neonatal unit at the Charity Matano General Hospital, killing newborns. Bishop Gumbi encouraged the community to show their solidarity with those who have been displaced through offering assistance and through prayers.

Two years since a papal visit

It has been two years since Pope Francis visited the Democratic Republic of Congo. Br. Adophe described the situation as unchanged. “It's like we are talking to an empty container that, cannot really capture the message,” he lamented, stating that, if anything, the situation has gotten worse.

Protesters outside the damaged French Embassy in Kinshasa during a march

For decades, the country has been at war and as a result, Br. Adophe explained, “there is no dignity of life.” “In Congo, you can't tell me about dignity of life,” he said: “I have never really enjoyed being a human being in this country that is really overwhelmed with, blood everywhere.”

He called for aid from the international community to intervene and advocate for the people in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The war must stop, Br. Adophe urged. “We have to let Goma, D.R. Congo breathe and live like any other nation because we have right to live. We have right to life as well like any other nation.”