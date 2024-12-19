Vatican Media to offer full coverage of Jubilee 2025 events

Thanks to audio streams on Vatican Radio and videos provided by Vatican Media, in collaboration with YouTube, the faithful will be able to follow every major moment of Jubilee 2025 thanks to the Vatican News portal, offered in 53 languages including sign language.

On Christmas Eve, 24 December, Pope Francis will open the Holy Door to begin the Jubilee of Hope. The Holy Father invites us to pray, to prepare ourselves throughout this year, so that this Jubilee may “strengthen us in our faith, helping us to recognize the Risen Christ in the midst of our lives, transforming us into pilgrims of Christian hope” (Video-message for the Pope’s prayer intentions for December). This event for the entire universal Church can be experienced and shared by all via Vatican Media (Vatican Radio - Vatican News, L'Osservatore Romano, Vatican Media), and also thanks to the agreements with broadcasters, newspapers and social platforms around the world.



Read also 03/12/2024 Pope’s December prayer intention: ‘For pilgrims of hope’ Pope Francis releases his prayer intention for the month of December, and invites Christians to pray that each of us may become pilgrims of hope as a result of the 2025 Jubilee.

In particular, the multimedia portal Vatican News (integrated system in 53 languages), will allow every believer to follow all the Jubilee and Papal events thanks to the audio streams of Vatican Radio, the videos of Vatican Media, and collaboration with YouTube. Thanks to the complete and accessible coverage, it will be possible to participate, in real time and on demand, in the main events of the 2025 Jubilee, immersing oneself in a true spiritual journey enriched with educational, cultural, and historical content.



From the opening of the Holy Doors, beginning with the one in St. Peter’s Basilica, to the conclusion of the Holy Year, Vatican News programming on YouTube will be varied and engaging. The live streaming will allow millions of faithful to join in prayer, watching high quality images with commentary and reports in several languages, including sign language.



In addition to the live streams, Vatican News on YouTube will offer a wide range of multimedia content designed to meet the needs of all audiences:

- Short videos that will capture the highlights and most exciting moments of the Jubilee in a quick and engaging format, perfect for easy sharing and discovery.

- Exclusive in-depth interviews with key figures and witnesses of ecclesial and cultural life, reflecting on the significance of the Jubilee and its spiritual relevance in contemporary society.

- Vodcasts and podcasts: audio and video content designed to encourage viewers to discover the main themes of the Holy Year, offering food for thought, stories of faith, and testimonies of pilgrimages from all over the world.

In addition to offering spiritual closeness to those who will not be able to come to Rome, this multimedia journey (also available in audio through the Vatican Radio app and in video through the Vatican News app), will be an opportunity to rediscover the religious, historical, and cultural heritage linked to the Jubilee and the universal Church. Each piece of content will be designed to create a bridge between the digital world and the spiritual dimension, offering the faithful and those interested the ability to take an active part of an event that has deep roots in the Christian tradition.



Vatican News, thanks as well to YouTube, will be able to offer an experience accessible to all, accompanying each person on this journey of faith, hope, and universal communion.

