Pope’s December prayer intention: ‘For pilgrims of hope’

Pope Francis releases his prayer intention for the month of December, and invites Christians to pray that each of us may become pilgrims of hope as a result of the 2025 Jubilee.

By Devin Watkins

“Let us pray that this upcoming Jubilee may strengthen us in our faith, helping us to recognize the Risen Christ in the midst of our lives, transforming us into pilgrims of Christian hope.”

Pope Francis offered that prayer in The Pope Video released on Tuesday to accompany his prayer intention for December, which will see the opening of the 2025 Jubilee of Hope on Christmas Eve.

He lamented the suffering afflicting our world, saying humanity has great need of hope.

“Christian hope is a gift from God that fills our lives with joy,” said the Pope, calling hope an anchor for our lives.

“We have to hold onto the rope of hope – hold on tight,” he urged.

Pope Francis went on to invite Christians to allow God to fill our lives with hope, so that we may become gifts of hope for everyone around us.

“Let us help each other discover this encounter with Christ who gives us life, and let us set out on a journey as pilgrims of hope to celebrate that life,” he said. “And entering into the upcoming Jubilee is the next stage within that life.”

As Church prepares for the Jubilee, Catholics are called to become pilgrims of hope, which forms the theme for the 2025 Holy Year.

“Don’t forget,” said the Pope, “hope never disappoints.”

Message of hope amid trials of life

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network released a communique along with the prayer intention, saying The Pope Video for this month was produced in collaboration with the Dicastery for Evangelization.

It noted that at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as he walked alone during the Statio Orbis in St. Peter’s Square on March 27, 2020, Pope Francis drew on the Gospel metaphor of a boat tossed by the waves to recall the fragility of humanity in the midst of great trials.

Now, as the world faces conflict and war in various countries, the Church has the task of strengthening her own hope and sharing it with the world.

In the press release, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, said the Pope wishes all Christians might never lose hope, no matter the controversy or difficulty we might face.

“Let us pray,” said the Archbishop, “that through this video, a means of communication intended for young people, that everyone might receive the message of hope that does not disappoint because it is founded on God’s love.”