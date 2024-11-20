Ukraine‘s First Lady meets Pope and visits patients at Vatican Children's Hospital

The wife of the Ukrainian President is in Rome, meeting Italian authorities and government officials as her country marks 1,000 tragic days of war. On Wednesday she was received by Pope Francis, she attended the General Audience and visited young patients at the Bambino Gesù Hospital.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Marking the sombre occasion of 1,000 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, is in Rome where she has been meeting with authorities.

On Wednesday, her appointments included a private audience with Pope Francis, a visit to the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, and participation in an evening Mass with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi at the church of Santa Maria in Trastevere.

Her first stop was at the Vatican for a 30-minute private meeting with Pope Francis. Zelenska expressed deep gratitude to the Holy Father for his continual appeals on behalf of her war-torn nation, his support and aid efforts, and the ongoing mission of Cardinal Zuppi.

Pope Francis receives Olena Zelenska

She also thanked him for the Vatican hospital’s care for thousands of Ukrainian children while Pope Francis reiterated his closeness to the Ukrainian people.

"It was a very positive and serene moment," said Andrii Yurash, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See, who attended the meeting. "This was another significant opportunity to strengthen our friendship with the Vatican. Relations have never been this robust."

Post on X

On a post on X, Zelenska reflected on her meeting with Pope Francis: "Day and night, sirens and explosions echo in my homeland as Russia continues to kill peaceful Ukrainians and our children. I could not help but remind him of this during our meeting, as his role as a global spiritual leader is immensely important. I am deeply grateful to His Holiness for his prayers for peace in Ukraine. I hope the Vatican’s influence will save more innocent lives who have the right to feel safe in their homeland."

General Audience

Read also 19/11/2024 Pope sends letter of closeness to Ukraine, marking 1,000 days of war One thousand days from the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis sends a letter to express solidarity with all Ukrainians, along with his hopes and prayers ...

Pope Francis invited Zelenska, whose husband visited the Vatican on October 11, to join the Wednesday general audience. She arrived in St. Peter's Square at 9 am and was seated in the front row alongside the First Ladies of Lithuania, Serbia, and Armenia.

At the end of the audience, she again greeted the Pope, expressing gratitude for his heartfelt appeals for Ukraine and his recent letter to the nuncio marking the 1,000 days of war.

Visiting the young patients

After the General Audience Zelenska and her fellow First Ladies made their way to the Janiculum Hill where “Bambino Gesù” Children’s Hospital is located.

There, Zelenska personally witnessed the work the hospital has carried out since the war began, caring for over 2,500 Ukrainian children.

In a 2022 letter to the hospital's former president, Mariella Enoc, Zelenska highlighted the importance of both physical and emotional rehabilitation for the children and their families, so they might “begin to smile again.”

Olena Zelenska visits the Bambino Gesù Hospital

Comfort for mothers and children

During the visit, Zelenska embraced and comforted mothers who shared their emotional struggles of being far from home while caring for their children. Many of the young patients are receiving treatment for serious conditions such as cancer, infectious diseases, and kidney ailments.

The hospital's medical director, Massimiliano Raponi, welcomed the delegation and provided an overview of the institution’s efforts.

Zelenska and the other First Ladies met with the hospital administration and then moved to the playroom, where they were able to interact with Ukrainian families and children, many of whom had drawings for her.

The First Ladies reciprocated with gifts, including crocheted toys and tablets for the children.

“These children represent only a fraction of those we’ve cared for since 2022,” said Dr. Celeste Lucia, noting that many of the patients, ranging in age from newborns to teenagers, were injured in the conflict.

Zelenska expressed deep appreciation for the staff’s dedication, stating, “When we see how the children are cared for here, it brings hope to all of us.”

Olena Zelenska visits the Bambino Gesù Hospital