Pope sends letter of closeness to Ukraine, marking 1,000 days of war

One thousand days from the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis sends a letter to express solidarity with all Ukrainians, along with his hopes and prayers for peace.

By Francesca Merlo

Tuesday marks 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Marking the tragic day, Pope Francis once again expressed his solidarity with the suffering Ukrainian people.

In a letter addressed to the Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the Pope acknowledged the extent of the suffering Ukrainians are enduring.

"I am well aware that no human words can protect their lives from daily bombings, console those mourning their dead, heal the wounded, bring children back home, free prisoners, or restore justice and peace," he said.

Yet, he added, it is the very word "peace" that the Pope prays will one day resonate once more in the homes, families, and streets of Ukraine.

Honouring those who have died

In his letter to his representative in the country, Pope Francis also recalled the daily "national minute of silence" observed by Ukrainians each morning at 9 AM to honour all the victims of war: children and adults, civilians and soldiers, as well as the prisoners being held in terrible conditions.

With these people in mind, the Pope invoked the words of Psalm 121, writing, "My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth."

This unity in prayer, the Pope stressed, is a powerful reminder that divine help comes even in the darkest of times.

“May the Lord comfort our hearts and strengthen the hope that, while gathering every tear shed and holding all accountable, He remains close to us even when human efforts seem fruitless and actions inadequate," he said.

A plea for peace

Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis has been a tireless advocate for peace worldwide, and he has often called for prayers for peace in what he describes as "martyred Ukraine."

In his letter to Archbishop Kulbokas, the Pope renewed this prayer and asked that hearts be converted to foster dialogue and harmony.

He stressed that the words he is addressing the Nuncio and, with him, the people of Ukraine, are not merely words of solidarity but a deeply rooted plea for divine intervention.

Only God, he explained, is “the sole source of life, hope, and wisdom.”

A blessing for Ukraine

Bringing his letter to a close, Pope Francis extended his blessing to the Bishops and priests who remain steadfast in their mission to accompany and support the faithful of Ukraine.

Finally, the Pope reiterated his blessing to the entirety of the Ukrainian people, expressing trust "that God will have the final word on this immense tragedy."

"I bless the entire Ukrainian people," he concluded.