Holy See: UN Member States must commit to restoring peace

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Permanent Observer of the Holy See, emphasizes the need for UN member states to work for peace in conflict-affected regions, where escalating geopolitical tensions have intensified environmental crises and human rights violations.

By Bezawit Bogale

In an address to the UN General Assembly, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the United Nations has called on member states to create pathways toward stable and secure societies.

Speaking at the General Assembly's 79th session, Fourth Committee, on Agenda Item 51, regarding the comprehensive review of all aspects of peacekeeping operations, the Archbishop emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable populations and advancing efforts to promote lasting peace.

He stressed that discussions on both the successes and challenges of peacekeeping must inspire a renewed commitment to creating conditions where peace can truly flourish.

Consistent support needed for peacekeeping efforts



Archbishop Caccia continued by affirming the ongoing relevance of peacekeeping efforts, emphasizing that they not only aid in rebuilding societies impacted by conflict but also play a crucial role in protecting civilians, supporting political processes, and promoting human rights.

“In the context of rising geopolitical tensions, environmental crises and an increase in human rights violations, the importance of peacekeeping operations is greater than ever,” he stated.

He added that “it is regrettable to note that these missions encounter difficulties in securing the consistent and unified support from Member States.”

Unity of member states to protect peacekeepers

The Archbishop went on to express the Holy See's concern over recent attacks on peacekeeping personnel.

He urged that "Member States must reaffirm their shared commitment to safeguarding the lives of peacekeeping personnel and come together in support of these crucial operations, whose work is indispensable in fostering peace and stability worldwide."

The Archbishop brought his speech to a conclusion by affirming that “Peace is a great and precious value, the object of our hope and the aspiration of the entire human family.” He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all peacekeepers for their dedication and commitment to the common good.