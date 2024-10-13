Pope: Respect UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

After the Israeli army fires at UN peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon, the Pope calls for the troops to be respected.

By Joseph Tulloch

Following a series of recent incidents in which at least four UN peacekeepers were wounded after coming under fire from Israeli troops, Pope Francis has appealed for the troops to be "respected."

The appeal came as the Pope once again called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, urging the parties to "pursue the paths of diplomacy and dialogue to achieve peace".

Pope Francis has been calling for a stop to hostilities in the region since October 2023, longer than almost any other world leader.

“War is an illusion,” the Pope continued, “It will never bring peace, it will never bring security. It is a defeat for everyone, especially for those who believe themselves invincible.”



“I pray for all the victims,” he added, “for the displaced, for the hostages - who I hope will be released immediately – and I pray that this great needless suffering, generated by hatred and revenge, will soon come to an end.”

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanese village of Khiam on October 13, 2024

Ukraine, Haiti, and prayers for peace

Pope Francis then moved on to discuss the war in Ukraine, appealing that “Ukrainians not to be left to freeze to death” this coming winter.

He called emphatically for a stop to air strikes against the civilian population: “No more killing of innocents!”.

The Pope then turned to Haiti, where extreme gang violence and grinding poverty are continuing to claim many lives. Last week, around 70 people, including children, were killed after an armed gang attacked a small town there.



“Let us never forget our Haitian brothers and sisters”, the Pope urged. “I ask everyone to pray for an end to all forms of violence and, with the commitment of the international community, to continue working to build peace and reconciliation in the country”.

Finally, the Pope discussed the upcoming “One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Peace” event organised by Aid to the Church in Need.

“We entrust to Our Lady’s intercession,” Pope Francis said, “tormented Ukraine, Myanmar, Sudan, and all other peoples suffering from war and all forms of violence and misery.”

Aftermath of a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia