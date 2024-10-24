Holy See ‘shares the suffering’ of Lebanese people

At an international conference on the crisis in Lebanon, the Holy See says it is "imperative" for the international community to support the country.

By Joseph Tulloch

Msgr. Mirosław Stanisław Wachowski, the Under-Secretary for the Holy See’s Relations with States, has called on the international community to safeguard the “independence, unity, and territorial integrity” of Lebanon.



He made the remarks today, Thursday 24th October, at a conference in support of Lebanon organised by the French government, bringing together representatives from 70 different states and international organisations.

"Imperative" for international community to help

In recent years, Lebanon has been in the grip of a dire economic crisis. In October, Israeli forces invaded parts of the country’s south.

Msgr. Wachowski began his speech by stressing that the Holy See “shares the suffering of the Lebanese people”.

He said that it was “imperative” that the international community address the crisis in the country, in particular by pushing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts.

Presidential vacancy

The Monsignor then went on to stress the example that Lebanon sets of “harmonious coexistence among its various religious communities”. According to most estimates, around a third of Lebanon’s population is Christian.

In this regard, said Msgr. Wachowski, the Holy See is concerned about the current lack of a President of Lebanon, a role always held by a Maronite Catholic. Political deadlock has meant that the country has had no president for around two years.

“The appointment of a President” Msgr. Wachowski stressed, “is not merely an option but a necessity in order to safeguard the independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Lebanon” and a question of the “upmost urgency”.

Respect for humanitarian law

Turning to the confict currently raging in the south of the country, Msgr. Wachowski said the Holy See calls for”upmost respect” for international humanitarian law, including the protection of hospitals, clinics, schools, educational institutions and places of worship.



He also expressed the Holy See’s support for the UN peace-keeping forces in southern Lebanon, which have been fired at a number of times by Israeli forces.

Msgr. Wachowski brought his speech to a close by quoting Pope Francis’ words at an ecumenical prayer for Lebanon in the Vatican in 2021:

“No more using Lebanon and the Middle East for extraneous interests and profits! The Lebanese must be given the chance to be protagonists of a better future, in their own land and without undue interference.”