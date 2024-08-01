Venezuela: Holy See calls for dialogue and ‘democratic coexistence’

The Holy See has urged all political parties in Venezuela to engage in dialogue and “peaceful attitudes,” amid reports that around 20 people have died in protests in the wake of Sunday’s presidential election.

By Devin Watkins

Protests have engulfed Venezuelan cities since results were announced in Sunday’s presidential election. The government says voters handed the incumbent, President Nicolás Maduro, a third term in office.

At least 20 people have died in the ensuing protests, according to Human Rights Watch, as security forces and protesters continue to clash in various parts of the country.

The Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States (OAS) expressed support for the Venezuelan Bishops’ call on Tuesday for electoral transparency .

Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano said the Holy See supports the “democratic vocation of the Venezuelan people, demonstrated in the ‘massive, active, and civic participation of all Venezuelans in the electoral process.’”

Call for dialogue and respect

He was speaking at an extraordinary session of the OAS’ Permanent Council held in Washington DC on Wednesday.

At the meeting, OAS member states failed to pass a resolution calling for the Venezuelan government to be transparent with the election results. The resolution required 18 votes to pass, but only 17 states voted in favour and 11 others abstained.

Msgr. Cruz said the Holy See’s delegation to the OAS “acknowledges the non-adoption of the proposed Resolution”.

“Furthermore,” he said, the Holy See “believes that the expression of different positions and grievances should be conducted "with the peaceful attitudes, respect, and tolerance that have prevailed thus far.”

Msgr. Cruz concluded his statement with a call for dialogue to overcome violence.

“The Holy See,” he said, “maintains that only dialogue and the active and full participation of all political actors involved in this process can lead to overcoming the current situation and bearing witness to democratic coexistence in the country.”

Carter Center: Elections ‘not democratic’

Separately, the Carter Center, a US-based nonprofit founded by former US president Jimmy Carter, released a statement saying the Venezuelan election “did not meet international standards for electoral integrity and cannot be considered democratic.”

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) invited the Carter Center to observe the elections, which deployed 17 experts and observers.

The center criticized the electoral council for announcing results “disaggregated by polling stations,” saying it constitutes “a serious violation of electoral principles.”

“Throughout the electoral process, CNE authorities demonstrated bias in favor of the ruling party and against opposition candidates,” read the statement.

In conclusion, the Carter Center praised Venezuelan citizens for voting peacefully and civilly, but said their efforts were “undermined by the CNE's lack of transparency in disseminating the results.”