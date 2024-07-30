Venezuelan Bishops urge transparency over electoral results

Amidst widespread turmoil, the Venezuelan Bishops' Conference say they join their voices with "all those inside and outside Venezuela who demand verification of the ballot results."

By Joseph Tulloch

Protests have broken out across Venezuela following a dispute about elections held on Sunday.

The national electoral authority has proclaimed incumbent President Nicolás Maduro the winner of the vote, giving him a third term in office.

Independent pollsters, however, have called that result implausible, and opposition leaders and foreign observers alike have urged transparency over vote tallies.

In protests against Maduro’s proclamation as president, at least two people have died, and hundreds been arrested.

Bishops "closely monitoring" events

In the midst of this unrest, the Venezuelan Bishops Conference has released a statement praising the “massive, active, and civic participation of all Venezuelans in the electoral process.” They said that the size of the turnout had “reaffirmed our commitment to democracy."

"As shepherds of the People of God,” the statement continues, “we are closely monitoring the unfolding events and wish to express our solidarity and willingness to offer pastoral support during this time of uncertainty.”

The Bishops also echoed the call for electoral transparency: "We join our voices with all those inside and outside Venezuela who demand a process of verification of the ballot results, in which all the involved political actors participate actively and fully.”

“Let us stand firm in hope,” the statement urgeed. “Our thoughts and just claims must be made with the peaceful attitudes of respect and tolerance that have reigned up to now.”

Jesuits condemn "violence and political persecution"

Meanwhile, the Gumilla Center, a Jesuit centre for social action and research in Venezuela, has issued a statement rejecting "violence and political persecution” and urging “all citizens, organizations, armed forces, and public authorities" to "adhere to the Constitution".



"The National Electoral Council,” the Gumilla Centre continues, “must transparently ensure that political parties and the entire nation have access to 100% of the electoral records, by state, municipality, and polling station, to verify and validate the election results against the declared outcome. Until this is clarified, it is unjust to acknowledge the proclaimed winner.”

The statement also calls on the international community to continue mediating, "to ensure that the electoral process adheres to the Constitution, that reasonable doubts about the results are clarified, and that truth prevails through independent audits."