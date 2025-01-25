Pope to Catholic communicators: 'Tell stories that nourish hope'

Pope Francis meeting communicators and journalists in the Paul VI Hall on the occasion of the Jubilee of World Communication (Vatican Media)

Pope Francis encourages Catholic journalists and communicators gathered in Rome for the Jubilee of the World of Communication to be courageous truth and hope-tellers in our world marred by conflicts , division and misinformation.

By Lisa Zengarini

As Catholic communicators convened to Rome for the Jubilee of the World of Communications this weekend, Pope Fracis urged them to approach their work with courage, integrity, and a steadfast focus on hope, liberating “the inner strength of the heart.“ “Let your storytelling be hope-telling", the Pope said as he welcomed in the Vatican on Saturday communicators hailing from across the world.

Freedom of journalists increases the freedom of us all

Pope Francis began his address, which was consigned to the audience in the Paul VI Hall, by expressing his deep gratitude to them, acknowledging the many journalists who risk their lives to uncover the truth, particularly in conflict zones.

Honouring those have lost their lives last year or who are imprisoned “simply for being faithful to their profession,” Pope Francis remarked and that “freedom of journalists increases the freedom of us all”. Therefore, he stressed, “free, responsible, and accurate information is a treasure of knowledge, experience, and virtue that must be preserved and promoted.”

A vocation and a mission

Describing journalism as a vocation and a mission, Pope went on to remark that communicators have a “unique” responsibility that extends beyond the mere reporting of facts. How information is conveyed matters greatly making a difference “between a communication that rekindles hope, builds bridges, opens doors, and a communication that increases divisions, polarizations, and oversimplifications of reality.”

“A good communication, he continued, requires “study and reflection, the ability to see and listen; to stand with the marginalized, those unseen and unheard, and to rekindle—in the hearts of those who read, listen, or watch you—a sense of good and evil and a longing for the good you recount and bear witness to.”

Pope meeting journalists and their families in the Paul VI Hall

Courage

Central to Pope Francis’ reflection was courage in the pursuit of truth and positive transformation. Recalling the Latin etymology of the word which is “to have heart," he reiterated the call he has repeatedly addressed to communicators in his Messages for the World Communications Days, including this year, “to listen with the heart, to speak with the heart, to guard the wisdom of the heart and to share the hope of the heart.”

Promoting critical thinking to combat the "brain rot" caused by social media

Pope Francis therefore urged the audience to use this Jubilee year as an opportunity to “free the heart from what corrupts it”, using communication to inspire goodness and positive change. Addressing modern challenges like social media addiction he again advocated for media literacy and critical thinking to combat superficial consumption of information. The Pope called for collaborative efforts from media professionals, educators, and innovators to ensure communication serves the common good.

Storytelling and hope-telling

Drawing on the example of the Conversion of Paul, he reminded Catholic communicators of their power to ignite positive change through truthful storytelling. “Stories reveal our being part of a living fabric, the intertwining threads that connect us to one another,” he said.

“Not all stories are good, yet they must be told. Evil must be seen to be redeemed, but it must be told well, so as not to wear down the fragile threads of coexistence.”

Bringing his address to a close , Pope Francis encouraged Catholic communicators to “tell stories of hope, that nourish life even when they recount evil: “Telling hope,” he said “means allowing people to hope against hope (…) and having a gaze that transforms things, making them what they could and should be.”