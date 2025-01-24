Jubilee of Communication: Disarming information, sharing hope

Cardinal Reina presides at Mass for the opening of the Jubilee of the World of Communications (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

The Jubilee of the World of Communication opens with the celebration of Mass marking the liturgical memory of St. Francis de Sales, patron of journalists, at the Basilica of St. John Lateran.

By Tiziana Campisi

The opening of the Jubilee highlighted two essential tools for every journalist: heart and hope. These values resonated in the two inaugural moments of the celebration: the penitential liturgy, led by Father Giulio Albanese, Director of the Office for Social Communications of the Vicariate of Rome, and the international Mass presided over by Cardinal Reina. The heart of the celebration was symbolized by a relic of St. Francis de Sales, which had been brought to Rome from the northern Italian city of Treviso, where it has been safeguarded since 1913.

Pope Francis’ message for the 59th World Communications Day, quoted extensively during the event, underscored the call to share hope with gentleness—a virtue central to the Jubilee’s mission.

Disarming communication following Christ’s example

In his homily, Cardinal Reina said that the Jubilee is a time of mercy, where the focus shifts from sins committed to the transformative power of God’s forgiveness. He drew attention to Pope Francis’ invitation to be “communicators of hope” and to “disarm communication.”

Cardinal Reina reflected on the Gospel account of the woman caught in adultery as a model for this approach. Jesus, confronted with a scandalous situation, chose a path of gentle communication, avoiding aggression and collaborating with truth. By asking, “Who among you is without sin, cast the first stone,” he explained that Christ disarmed pride and invited reflection.

“To disarm communication, we must first disarm our pride,” said Cardinal Reina. “Scripture reminds us that only God is judge.” He noted that Jesus did not define the woman by her mistake but recognized her inherent dignity, offering hope for renewal.

A Horizon of Hope

The cardinal concluded his homily by reflecting on Jesus’ words to the woman: “Go and sin no more.” These words, he said, encapsulate hope and point to a future of transformation. This act of mercy, he noted, was the woman’s personal Jubilee.

“If we wish to celebrate our Jubilee as the world of communication,” Cardinal Reina urged, “we must adopt this paradigm, embracing a style of communication that recognizes the dignity of every human being and fosters care for our common home.”

A Call to Conversion

The penitential liturgy that preceded the Mass began with readings from Spes non confundit, Pope Francis’ Bull of Indiction for the 2025 Jubilee. The liturgy invited participants to reflect on the hope that resides in every heart and to embrace the path of conversion symbolized by passing through the Holy Door, which represents Christ Himself.

Father Albanese encouraged communicators to view their profession as a mission field, where conversion cannot be separated from professional life. He cautioned against becoming “mercenaries of others’ words” and urged participants to ensure their communication reflects God’s love and charity.

Communicating charity

Father Albanese concluded by challenging communicators to examine whether their work expresses the charity of God or is driven by worldly motives. Echoing Pope Francis, he called for communication that fosters hope and contributes to building a more fraternal world.