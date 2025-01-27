Pope urges Catholic Institutional communicators to network to bring hope

Pope Francis addresses the Presidents of Episcopal Commissions for Communications and Directors of National Communications Offices and encourages them to network together to build a different model of communication able to sow hope and mutual understanding instead of division.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis has encouraged Catholic social communication leaders to join forces so that the Church can build “a different model of communication” able to sow hope and unity both in the Church and in the broader world.

“It's up to us to write the future,” the Pope stressed as he addressed on Monday Catholic Institutional communicators gathered in the Vatican for the Jubilee of the World of Communication.

How do we communicate hope?

The Pope started his reflection by inviting those present to evaluate whether their efforts truly inspire hope amidst despair and counteract the “virus of division that undermines communities”. “Hope never disappoints; but do we know how to communicate that?” he asked, reminding them that communicating about the Church is not “merely following the rules laid down by corporate marketing.” Instead, it is “about showing that the kingdom of God is near” and comes in the ability “to recognize and spread the hope that goodness exists.”

This, the Pope stated, is also the vocation of every Christian who is called to share stories of goodness and resilience while recognizing the existence of evil, countering the often negative focus of mainstream journalism. “Evil exists. It must not be hidden, but it should stir us and lead us to produce questions and answers”, he said.

An alternative to today’s towers of Babel

Hence the need for a “symphonic” work that involves everyone, old and young, women and men and takes into account every language, through the use of words, art, music, painting and images. The Pope, therefore, urged the Catholic communicators to increase their cooperation to build a different model of communication, that, inspired by the Gospel “conveys harmony and proposes a concrete alternative to today’s towers of Babel,” where “everyone speaks and does not understand each other.”

“Communicating is always original. When we communicate, we are creators of languages, of bridges. We are the creators. It must be a model of communication that conveys harmony and proposes a concrete alternative to today’s towers of Babel . Think about this. The new towers of Babel: everyone speaks and does not understand each other. Think about this symbolism.”

Together

The Pope went on to highlight two key words: “together” and “network”. He reminded the audience that for Christian communicators communicating “is not catchphrases or slogans, nor is it merely writing press releases” but “an act of love”. By rejecting divisive communication practices, Christians can build networks of goodness that uplift communities and restore hope daily, he said.

Network

Regarding “network” Pope Francis remarked that this word ought to first of all remind us of the fishermen’s nets and of Jesus’ invitation to Peter to become a fisher of men and therefore spur us “to put skills, knowledge and resources into a network capable of providing adequate information and thus escaping the sea of despair and misinformation. ”

While acknowledging the potential of modern digital tools, including artificial intelligence, he warned against idolizing technology. Instead, he called for a commitment to using these tools to foster meaningful connections and networks, expressing greater concern for developing "natural intelligence"—human wisdom and discernment—over artificial intelligence.

We must let the Lord come out

The Pope further reminded the audience that the “secret of their power to communicate” lies in collective trust in God rather than self-promotion or individual achievements. “Instead of being seduced by the sterile sirens of self-promotion and the celebration of our own initiatives, let us consider how we can build together a tale of hope, he said. Recalling Jesus’ miracle with Simon and the fishermen he encouraged communicators to persevere with joy and hope in their mission.

Finally, Pope Francis reiterated the need for an outward-oriented approach where the Church becomes a welcoming space for genuine relationships and testimony, actively engaging with the broader world: “Catholic communication is not just for Catholics," he concluded "We must let the Lord come out”